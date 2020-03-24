LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO BINGE WATCH DURING LOCKDOWN? LUCIFER SEASON 4 MIGHT BE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR! CHECKOUT FOR RELEASE DATE, CASE AND MORE..

Netflix series Lucifer aired the first time on 25 January 2016 and there’s been no looking back ever since. Directed by Len Wiseman with the dapper Tom Ellis in the lead, the storyline is quite enticing.

WHO IS LUCIFER??

Tired from his mundane life in Hell, Lucifer (Tom Ellis), the devil, bids adieu to his natural habitat and starts afresh in the City Of Angels a.k.a. Los Angeles where he runs a nightclub and joins the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). But something stirs him from within when a pop star is murdered outside his nightclub, Lux. He is confronted with an alien concept- compassion. The whole event is followed by LAPD’s involvement where detective Chloe Decker comes across Lucifer’s ability to make people open up. Decker and Lucifer deal with the murder case together and that’s when Lucifer is startled by Chloe’s virtues. This makes him question himself, whether there’s still some hope for him. He is encountered with a moral conflict- whether to stick with his deeply rooted diabolic nature or choose the good that’s left within him.

The Season 4 released in May last year. The plot revolves around Chloe struggling to swallow the bitter pill- Lucifer’s reality. Because of this, we find Lucifer feeling low in most episodes. ON the other hand, Dan is mourning Charlotte’s death and is hell-bent avenge her death. The last scene of this season will break your heart into a million pieces, that’s for sure.

This fantasy comedy series has everything that it takes for a series to keep people hooked- Lucifer’s witty comments, a great cast, some major character developments especially Lucifer’s, important life lessons, Chloe and Lucifer’s burning chemistry and of course, great mysteries!

Happy Binging!