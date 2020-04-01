look-of-your-day

instagram.com/diane_keaton

April 1, 2020

1.

Diane Keaton

The enormous jeans strike again! Diane Keaton had the web ablaze this past year when she debuted her now-iconic wide-leg jeans, which she said, “I’ve never received more compliments on anything I’ve ever worn in my own entire life.” We should be achieved with sweatpants, because we are in need of a couple of the extremely comfortable pants. The precise jeans are by Maison Martin Margiela (Shop now: $484; farfetch.com), but these on-sale Nobody Skinny jeans (Shop now: $194; nordstrom.com) are a dead ringer.

Backgrid

April 1, 2020

2.

Margot Robbie

Robbie dressed just like the star she actually is in a sold-out Zoe Karssen Boucle Star Patches Balloon Fit Pullover (Shop similar: $171; shopbop.com), Adidas Originals Wide Leg Techno Track Pants (Shop now: $89; luisaviaroma.com), and on-sale Adidas Yung-1 Sneakers (Shop now: $48; adidas.com).

Splash News

April 1, 2020

3.

Camila Cabello

Only Camila Cabello will make loungewear out of a boho-glam Burning Man outfit such as this. Using one of her logic-defying daily walks with Shawn Mendez, Cabello wore a crochet halter (Shop similar: $65; matchesfashion.com), stretchy wide-leg pants (Shop similar: $128; freepeople.com), and a cape (Shop similar: $83; shopbop.com).

instagram.com/mindykaling

April 1, 2020

4.

Mindy Kaling

A sight for sore eyes, Mindy Kaling freshens our day in a bright green Tory Burch Woven-Collar Convertible Sweater (Shop similar: $176; nordstrom.com), ALC skirt (Shop similar: $98; nordstrom.com), and Kotur Kotur Multicolor Box Clutch Bag (Shop similar: $265; nordstrom.com).

instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

April 1, 2020

5.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Searching for an comfy investment piece? It is possible to never fail with a luxury-quality striped knit like Gwen’s G.Label sweater (Shop now: $595; goop.com).

