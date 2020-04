look-of-your-day

instagram.com/diane_keaton

Diane Keaton

The enormous jeans strike again! Diane Keaton had the web ablaze this past year when she debuted her now-iconic wide-leg jeans, which she said, “I’ve never received more compliments on anything I’ve ever worn in my own entire¬†life.” We should be achieved with sweatpants, because we are in need of a couple of the extremely comfortable pants. The precise jeans are by Maison¬†Martin Margiela¬†(Shop now: $484; farfetch.com), but these on-sale Nobody Skinny jeans (Shop now: $194; nordstrom.com)¬†are a dead ringer.

Margot Robbie

Robbie dressed just like the star she actually is in a sold-out Zoe Karssen Boucle Star Patches Balloon Fit Pullover (Shop similar: $171; shopbop.com),  Adidas Originals Wide Leg Techno Track Pants (Shop now: $89; luisaviaroma.com), and  on-sale Adidas Yung-1 Sneakers (Shop now: $48; adidas.com).

Camila Cabello

Only Camila Cabello will make loungewear out of a boho-glam Burning Man outfit such as this. Using one of her logic-defying daily walks with Shawn Mendez, Cabello wore a crochet halter (Shop similar: $65; matchesfashion.com), stretchy wide-leg pants (Shop similar: $128; freepeople.com), and a cape (Shop similar: $83; shopbop.com).

Mindy Kaling

A sight for sore eyes, Mindy Kaling freshens our day in a bright green Tory Burch Woven-Collar Convertible Sweater (Shop similar: $176; nordstrom.com), ALC skirt (Shop similar: $98; nordstrom.com), and Kotur Kotur Multicolor Box Clutch Bag (Shop similar: $265; nordstrom.com).

Gwyneth Paltrow

Searching for an comfy investment piece? It is possible to never fail with a luxury-quality striped knit like Gwen’s G.Label sweater (Shop now: $595; goop.com).

