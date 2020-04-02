look-of-your-day

Backgrid

1.

Jennifer Lopez

Considering Jennifer Lopez spent most of 2019 hustling (literally), she could probably utilize this right time and energy to have a break from her frantic schedule. Instead, she continues to create people feel bad about laying on the couch by reminding us what her abs appear to be whenever she wears a sports bra (Shop now: $41; zappos.com). Aside from training on repeat, Lopez also can’t appear to stop wearing patterned leggings (Shop similar: $100; nordstrom.com). Although finally investing in the leggings trend won’t necessarily turn us into her, we’re hoping it can benefit motivate us to work our core like she does. Just don’t depend on us eliminating sugar like her and A.Rod did.

2.

Jennifer Garner

If you continue Instagram, you might be feeling the pressure to possess your WFH fit be some elaborate look that you’d normally wear everywhere purchase your family room. Thankfully almost always there is Jennifer Garner to serve WFH realness in a straightforward couple of jeans (Shop similar: $171; nordstrom.com), sneakers (Shop similar: $120; nordstrom.com) and a pullover sweater (Shop similar: $71; nordstrom.com). Regardless of what anyone says about getting decked out, this is actually the uniform most of us wish to be wearing.

3.

Ana De Armas

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have already been on a self-isolation PDA tour and we’re kinda here for this? Given that The Bachelor has ended and The Bachelorette has been postponed we’ll take whatever we are able to get. Because of this particular stroll she wore a set of Citizens of Humanity jeans (Shop now: $228; shopbop.com) and a black tank top (Shop similar: $31; nordstrom.com).

4.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hales sweatshirt says “For Better Days” and all we need to say is amen, sister. Maybe wearing shirts with positive sayings (Shop similar: $88; shopbop.com) on them and comfortable Allbirds sneakers (Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com) can help get this to time feel much less miserable? Whose to state but we’re definitely ready to try anything once at this time.

