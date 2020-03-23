look-of-the-day

Handout/Getty Images

March 23, 2020

1.

Kate Middleton

Kate and William stopped by the Ambulance Centre in London sharing their support. The Duchess had us all fooled with her perfectly tailored dusty pink suit, which was actually an affordable Marks & Spencer find. Her Autograph-brand blazer (Shop now: $175; marksandspencer.com) and trousers (Shop now: $105; marksandspencer.com) are selling out extremely fast, but we managed to find an even more affordable dupe that’s also on sale (Shop similar: Blazer, $71; macys.com. Pants, $47; macys.com).

Backgrid

March 23, 2020

2.

Amber Heard

Amber proves there’s never not a good time to wear Hunter in her Original Tour Boots (Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com), which she wore with Levi’s jeans (Shop similar: $98; nordstrom.com) and an Equipment V-neck sweater (Shop now: $80; saksoff5th.com).

Splash News

March 23, 2020

3.

Ana De Armas

Ana de Armas singlehandedly reminded us that we have a closet full of actual, real-life clothes — not just a drawer of interchangeable sweats. Her silky, polka-dot dress (Shop similar: $150; nordstrom.com) is inspiring us to get dressed up today.

Splash News

March 23, 2020

4.

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata goes full on robe-as-clothes in this voluminous, floor-length housecoat (Shop similar: $280; wconcept.com). She paired it with Versace shades (Shop now: $120; saksoff5th.com) and Nike Air Maxes (Shop now: $120; nike.com), which you can get 25 percent off today.

instagram.com/hannahbrown/

March 23, 2020

5.

Hannah Brown

We may be stuck inside but swimsuit season is NOT canceled! Hannah Brown’s Onia bikini (Shop now: Top, $95; onia.com. Bottoms, $95; onia.com) is the motivation we need to shave our legs, break out our tanning lotions, and take that cute one-piece we’ve been eyeing all the way to checkout.

March 23, 2020

