look-of-the-day

April 3, 2020

1.

Lucy Hale

While celebrities aren’t known for outfit repeating, there are a couple items that always seem to make it into their wardrobe rotation. One of them is white Converse high-top sneakers (Shop now: $55; nordstrom.com). Lucy Hale is the most recent celebrity to step out in a pair (Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com) and we’re officially sold on buying our own. They’ve never gone out of style and if you don’t already own a pair or two from high school, now may be the best time to finally invest in one. They’re comfortable and proven to look good with both WFH outfits and real outfits.

April 3, 2020

2.

Reese Witherspoon

If retro high-tops aren’t your thing, Reese Witherspoon is here to prove that the ol’ classic running Hoka One One sneakers (Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com) are still good too. Whether you’re running away from your stress or just taking a literal run, Hoka sneakers will never not be a good go-to sneaker. The only thing that would be better than owning a pair would be wearing a pair while social distancing with Laura Dern. A girl can dream right?

April 3, 2020

3.

Hailey Bieber

If you’re currently quarantining alone, maybe don’t look at Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Instagrams, which have been filled with more PDA than before — a feat most of us didn’t even know was humanly possible. And while the couple’s date nights definitely look different than before, she is demonstrating that there is never not a time to wear gold hoops (Shop similar: $165; nordstrom.com), even if they’re worn with an oversized red hoodie (Shop similar: $66; bergdorfgoodman.com).

