look-of-the-day

Backgrid

March 31, 2020

Jennifer Garner

If you’re looking through vacation photos for a sense of ease and comfort in these times, you’re not the only one. May we also recommend looking at photos of Jennifer Garner bicycling in a pair of jeans (Shop similar: $84; nordstrom.com), white sneakers (Shop similar: $130; nordstrom.com), and a zip up (Shop similar: $129; nordstrom.com)? It’s oddly soothing, not only because that’s actually what we’re all wearing right now but because she’s also Jennifer Garner and she always looks calm.

Backgrid

March 31, 2020

Olivia Wilde

Jeans (Shop similar: $250; nordstrom.com), t-shirt (Shop now: $20; nordstrom.com), Ray-Bans (Shop now: $123; nordstrom.com), Converse (Shop now: $55; nordstrom.com), and repeat, are we right? Olivia Wilde gets it. That’s pretty much all we want to wear on a lazy Sunday and since every day is practically a lazy Sunday now, it’s what we’ll be wearing until further notice. Olivia Wilde walked so we could run (to our living room).

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

March 31, 2020

Ana De Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are going to make the most of cuffing season, no matter what. Apparently they are having date night, every night, while going on their isolation walks. On their most recent stroll Armas wore a red skirt and top set (Shop similar: Skirt: $70; freepeople.com. Top: $114; freepeople.com) that we want to wear out to dinner once this is all over.

March 31, 2020

