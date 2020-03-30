look-of-the-day

instagram.com/juliaroberts

March 30, 2020

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts isn’t usually one for sharing selfies, but this weekend, Roberts broke her rule for a good cause. On Instagram, the star participated in an “I Stay Home for ____” challenge, listing the people and groups she’s protecting by practicing social distancing. In her mirror pic, she wore an instantly recognizable dress by Australian It-girl brand Realisation Par: the Teale dress in Rouge Fleur (Shop now: $140; realisationpar.com). The exact dress is currently on waitlist, but the brand still has some sizes left of the style in another equally gorgeous pattern, Wild Cherry (Shop now: $210; realisationpar.com).

If you’ve fallen in love with the print, like we have, you can still shop it in a couple other dress styles, including the Juliet (Shop now: $225; realisationpar.com) and the Julia (Shop now: $210; realisationpar.com). Or you can just go ahead and shop the brand’s entire, gut-wrenchingly beautiful lineup.

Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda be cool! Supermodel incubator and style sleuth herself, Hadid took to gardening over the weekend in a chic patterned blue scarf (Shop similar: $35; nordstrom.com) that proves there’s never not a time for the classic accessory.

Arielle Charnas

Max Mara teddy coat season isn’t over, at least according to blogger Arielle Charnas. Winter coat shopping may not be front of mind right now, but it’s actually an extremely good time to invest in the iconic outerwear, given that it’s marked down generously (Shop now: $2,437; luisaviaroma.com).

Jeanne Damas

French designer and influencer Jeanne Damas gives us yet another comfy quarantine outfit idea: your flirtiest dress (Shop similar: $174; nordstrom.com) with your coziest boots (Shop similar: $170; nordstrom.com).

