look-of-the-day

March 25, 2020

Reese Witherspoon

This isn’t the first time Reese has made a case for cozy staples and it won’t be the last. Witherspoon kept a responsible distance as she walked her dog in go-to Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices sneakers (Shop now: $140; outdoorvoices.com), Alo Yoga leggings (Shop now: $78; aloyoga.com), and a Rebecca Minkoff nylon belt bag (Shop now: $95; shopbop.com).

instagram.com/mindykaling

March 25, 2020

Mindy Kaling

Mindy really did that!!! Ultra-colorful striped pajamas (Shop similar: $66; zappos.com) become Chanel bag-worthy (Shop similar: $3,085; rebag.com) when there’s nowhere to be but home.

instagram.com/kourtneykardash

March 25, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian

Slubby Kourt is our favorite Kourt. In a high-end freelancer’s uniform of sweats and sneakers, the elder Kardashian sis goes for a stroll wearing a Kids See Ghosts sweatshirt (Shop now: $600; stockx.com), Talentless tee (Shop now: $39; talentless.com), Kanye West Sunday Service track pants (Shop now: $155; farfetch.com), on-sale New Balance sneakers (Shop now: $131; needsupply.com), and Port Tanger shades (Shop now: $350; porttanger.com).

instagram.com/camimendes

March 25, 2020

Camilla Mendes

Cami shows love to her canine quarantine buddy in an on-sale Madewell packable puffer jacket (Shop now: $89; madewell.com) that’s as great for the couch as it is for your daily walk.

March 25, 2020

