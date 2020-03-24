look-of-the-day

TheImageDirect.com

March 24, 2020

1.

Kaia Gerber

For Kaia Gerber and friends, this quarantine might seem like a more apocalyptic version of The Breakfast Club. Gerber and her famous friend posse have been spending their time together in LA locked up in a mansion, stocking up at Erewhon market, and dressing like they’re heading to AP calc. Honestly, channeling high school sounds like a good idea right now. It’s definitely more comforting than dressing like an adult who has to self-isolate indefinitely. Gerber’s look is good for both scenarios though: an oversized band hoodie (Shop similar: $450; nordstrom.com), high-top Converse sneakers (Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com), and a knit beanie (Shop similar: $20; nordstrom.com).

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

March 24, 2020

2.

Charlize Theron

Aside from having mansions to retreat to, the one thing all celebrities seem to have in common during this time is wearing all of The North Face in their closet. Jennifer Aniston has been wearing the comfortable outerwear brand for years and Charlize Theron has been spotted in it all week. While out in Beverly Hills running errands, Theron wore the brand’s down jacket (Shop similar: $249; nordstrom.com) styled with its trucker hat (Shop now: $28; nordstrom.com).

Backgrid

March 24, 2020

3.

Ana De Armas

While most celebrities are dressing exclusively in sweats and leggings, Ana de Armas is wearing leather. While out with new boyfriend Ben Affleck, Armas wore a patched leather jacket (Shop similar: $770; nordstrom.com), leather pants (Shop similar: $615; nordstrom.com), and pink slides (Shop similar: $45; nordstrom.com).

