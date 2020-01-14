longest-unbeaten-run?-most-home-wins?-a-look-at-the-records-liverpool-are-on-course-to-break

Liverpool’s 61 points from a possible 63 is the best evert start to a league season by any team in Europe’s big five domestic leagues and they look certainties to end an anguished 30-year wait for a league title.

Attention now turns to how many records they can shatter along the way, and some of English football’s most revered achievements are in their sights.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have away trips to Wolves, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal to clear as well this Sunday’s instalment of their rivalry with Manchester United at Anfield.

Only a collapse comparable to Devon Loch nosediving in the mud at the 1956 Grand National can stop them now and history beckons.

Just how good are this team?

Invincibility

The question on everyone’s lips is whether Liverpool can match Arsenal’s champions of 2003/4 by completing at entire league season without losing.

Arsenal were the first team to do so in English football since Preston North End in 1888/89, although the first division season was comprised of just 22 games back then.

The power dynamics of the Premier League have changed in the past 16 years, but Klopp’s Liverpool are outperforming Wenger’s Arsenal considerably as they power on at a ludicrous 2.9 points per game.