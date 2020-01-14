longest-unbeaten-run?-most-home-wins?-a-look-at-the-records-liverpool-are-on-course-to-break

Liverpool’s 61 points from a possible 63 is the best evert start to a league season by any team in Europe’s big five domestic leagues and they look certainties to end an anguished 30-year wait for a league title.
Attention now turns to how many records they can shatter along the way, and some of English football’s most revered achievements are in their sights.
Jurgen Klopp’s team have away trips to Wolves, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal to clear as well this Sunday’s instalment of their rivalry with Manchester United at Anfield.
Only a collapse comparable to Devon Loch nosediving in the mud at the 1956 Grand National can stop them now and history beckons.
Just how good are this team?
Contents
Invincibility
The question on everyone’s lips is whether Liverpool can match Arsenal’s champions of 2003/4 by completing at entire league season without losing.
Arsenal were the first team to do so in English football since Preston North End in 1888/89, although the first division season was comprised of just 22 games back then.
The power dynamics of the Premier League have changed in the past 16 years, but Klopp’s Liverpool are outperforming Wenger’s Arsenal considerably as they power on at a ludicrous 2.9 points per game.
Liverpool are only six wins away from matching Arsenal’s 2003/4 win tally, when the north London club drew 12 matches on their way to a 90-point season. Liverpool have some difficult fixtures left, and much will depend on whether they can maintain motivation if they win the title early, with Arsenal and Chelsea to play in their final four games of the season.
Regardless of whether they reach the end of the season undefeated, they also have the chance to match Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten run which is the longest in the history of the English top flight. That stretch began at the tail end of the 2002/3 season and lasted to October 2004, when they were toppled by Manchester United in a game remembered for flying pizza.
Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Tottenham extended their own run to 38 games, 11 short of matching the record. In a delicious coincidence, Liverpool’s 49th game will be Manchester City away on April 4 if they can preserve their unblemished record until then. Avoid defeat at the Etihad, and Liverpool will be heavily odds-on to bring up their half century and break the record when they play Aston Villa at Anfield.
While that would be a monumental achievement in the competitive landscape of English football, 50 matches unbeaten is not even in the top 15 streaks across Europe. The continental record is held by Steaua Bucharest, who racked up a worryingly dominant 104 league matches unbeaten between 1986 and 1989. They came with a few months of outlasting soon-to-be deposed dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
Perhaps the most impressive run in the top 10 is the 58 games achieved by the Milan team coached first by Arrigo Sacchi and then by Fabio Capello between 1991 and 1993.
Fortress Anfield
Liverpool could become the first team to end the season with a perfect home record in the English top flight since Sunderland in 1891-92 (and they only had to win 13 games).
The mantle of most home wins in an English league season actually belongs to Brentford who notched up 21 in the Third Division South in 1929-30, but given that Liverpool only play 19 home league games it seems a tad unfair to compare.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City got very close to a 100 percent record when they won 18 of 19 at the Etihad last season, but Liverpool have the chance to go one better. Manchester United and Chelsea’s visits to Anfield pose the biggest threats to 19 wins from 19.
Aside from trying to win all of their home league games in a single season, Liverpool are also in the midst of an almighty unbeaten league run at Anfield. No Premier League team has taken three points from Liverpool on their own patch since Crystal Palace in April 2017, a run that stretches to 51 games.
It is the second longest unbeaten home run in Premier League history, but they still have some way to go to match Chelsea’s 86 games unbeaten at Stamford Bridge between March 2004 and October 2008.
Three-figure points tally
Liverpool could still reach 112 points if they win their remaining 17 games, which would mean ending the season with a record of Played 38: Won 37: Drawn 1: Lost 0. As good as Klopp’s machine are, we do not think that is very realistic.
However, if Liverpool have designs on breaking Manchester City’s English top-flight record points tally of 100 they have some breathing space. They could afford to lose three games and still pip City with 101 points providing they avoid any draws.
The record points tally in any division of English football belongs to Steve Coppell’s Reading who achieved promotion from the Championship with 106 points in 2005/6, albeit in a 46-game season.
While Pep Guardiola’s ‘Centurions’ of 2017/18 broke new ground in the English top flight, reaching 100 points is more common on the continent. Real Madrid in 2012, Barcelona in 2013 and Juventus in 2014 all won league title with 100 points or more in the previous decade.
There are also examples closer to home, with Martin O’Neill’s Celtic reaching 103 points in 2001/2 and club Barry Town reaching 105 and 104 points in consecutive seasons of the Welsh League between 1996 and 1998.
Most wins
Manchester City’s ‘Centurions’ also set the record for most wins in an English top flight season with 32, just a year after Antonio Conte’s Chelsea reached 30. Liverpool need 13 victories from their remaining 17 games to break that record.
Manchester City also set the record for consecutive Premier League wins in 2017/18 when they won 18 on the spin. Liverpool came within one game of matching that sequence earlier this season, but fell short in a frustrating draw at Old Trafford.
Liverpool have got back on the horse since then and won 12 consecutive league matches. With 17 games remaining, there is ample time for them to break the record for consecutive wins too.
Draw avoidance
Liverpool have only drawn one game in the Premier League this season, and could set a record for drawing the fewest games in an English season if they avoid another.
The scarcity of draws has been a theme of modern Premier League seasons, with Manchester City and Tottenham both drawing two games out of 38 last season and Chelsea just three in 2016/17. Interestingly, the three Premier League seasons with the highest percentage of draws are all between 1993 and 1999 hinting at a wider trend.
Liverpool fans might accept a few draws however, if it means preserving the unbeaten run. Arsenal drew two of their final four games after clinching the title mathematically in 2004.
A long shot…
Liverpool have been transformed as a defensive unit in the last two years and still have an extremely slim chance of setting records for fewest goals conceded in the Premier League era.
The record belongs to Chelsea’s 2004/5 champions with 15, meaning Liverpool would need to avoid conceding a goal for the rest of the season to beat it. Klopp’s team have kept six consecutive clean sheets, so are trending in the right direction.
More realistic might be setting the record for fewest away goals conceded in a Premier League season, set by the same Chelsea team with nine. Liverpool have conceded just five away from home so far.
The Doomsday Scenario…
…if you are a supporter of Manchester United, Manchester City or Arsenal that is. With Liverpool still in the Champions League and the FA Cup, there remains a chance that Liverpool could – in a single season – match the achievements of Manchester United’s 1999 Treble winners, Arsenal’s 2004 ‘Invincibles’ and Manchester City’s 2018 ‘Centurions’ in one fell swoop (apart from being the first team to do it, as United, City and Arsenal fans will inevitably respond).
Bragging rights does not begin to cover it.