🔥London's reaches 'hour of need' over coronavirus amid growing row over testing🔥

London’s NHS has reached its “hour of need” with beds and staffing under pressure amid a growing row over the failure to introduce mass testing for coronavirus.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick endured a mauling during a morning round of media interviews as questions were fired at him over the low numbers of Covid-19 tests that could release much-needed NHS staff from self-isolation, as well as the delivery of ventilators.

Mr Jenrick was unable to name the chemical reagents that the Government is trying to obtain to enable extra testing and was vague about how many brand new ventilators rushed out by British manufacturers would be ready next week when the first deliveries are due.

The death on Monday of 13-year-old Londoner Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, thought to be the youngest reported victim of the disease in England, increased the clamour for a clearer testing strategy.

A 19-year-old man with no underlying health issues also died.

The Mayor of London issued an appeal to businesses and organisations across the capital to lend the hard-pressed NHS workforce their vehicles, hotel rooms and any spare medical facilities. He has warned that extra capacity is needed within 48 hours to relieve the strain on hospitals.

“I ask anybody across London who has personnel, cars or facilities that we can use, please, please please step up,” said the Mayor. “Now is the time during this hour of need where we need your help.”

Mr Jenrick told Sky News: “We’ve taken receipt of 30 of the new ventilators made by British manufacturers. I appreciate that’s a small number, but that’s just the beginning.”

Pressed by host Kay Burley on how many would be delivered next week, he admitted: “I don’t have that figure to hand. But we will have, we think, thousands more ventilators than we have today.”

Mr Jenrick hoped daily testing would get up to 12,500 today or tomorrow and then to 15,000 “within days” and reach 25,000 by mid-April.

On LBC he was asked what chemicals the Government was having trouble getting hold of for the tests. “I don’t know the names of the specific chemicals that are required,” said the minister. “I’m sure those who are directly involved in this do know that.”

Michael Gove last night indicated that a shortage of the relevant “chemical reagents” was holding back tests.

Critics including former health secretary Jeremy Hunt say the Government should have introduced mass testing to suppress outbreaks from the start and should be testing NHS staff so that nurses and doctors with false symptoms can get back to work.

In London, vital extra hospital beds are due to arrive just in time when the new NHS Nightingale hospital, built at lightning speed at the ExCeL centre in Docklands, opens its doors to patients “by the end of the week”.

A spokesperson for the NHS said: “Exactly as planned, the London Nightingale will be ready to receive patients later this week, and the numbers looked after there will depend on need. Fortunately there are still hundreds of critical care beds available in other London hospitals and thousands in the rest of the country so any patient that would benefit can get the care they need.

“The NHS has already freed up 33,000 beds for Coronavirus patients, which is the equivalent of 50 hospitals, as well as building the Nightingale from scratch in just a fortnight but there’s no doubt as everyone acknowledges this is the greatest challenge the NHS has faced so the public needs to help us by following medical advice to stay at home.”

Almost 4,000 people are reportedly being treated for Covid-19 in the capital’s hospitals. Mr Khan said there were about 800 intensive care beds across London, excluding the Nightingale, but said 8,000 will be needed “over the next few weeks” when the outbreak reaches its peak in London.

NHS Nightingale will initially provide 500 beds equipped with ventilators for patients undergoing critical care in other hospitals, rising to 4,000 places when it is fully operational.

NHS London said the number of patients being treated in hospital for coronavirus was 3,915 out of a total of 7,121 positive tests since start the crisis

Concerns have also emerged about the accuracy of NHS data on the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Whittington hospital, in Archway, has yet to feature in NHS England’s daily mortality statistics but has had 20 patients die, it confirmed to the Standard today. The official death toll in the capital’s hospitals increased by 122 to an official total of 590 yesterday, however this only includes deaths in hospitals and there is a time-lag caused by extra checks for accuracy.

The 20 Whittington deaths would take the London total to 610. ITV London said the Mayor had been informed of 729 deaths.

Mr Jenrick told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that community transition “may have decreased” although it will take “a few weeks to feed through to hospital admissions”.

He added: “The next few weeks, because of the lag, will likely get worse before they get better, but we, as citizens, as individuals, all we can do is to continue to adhere to that advice as much as we possibly can.”

Quizzed on GMB on why the UK was not testing people landing from abroad, he said: “Most of those individuals wouldn’t be tested… they enter the country if they are able to do so.”

Meanwhile a dispute was raging between the Government and the Mayor over whether construction work should be halted on non-essential housebuilding to reduce public transport crowding.

Shown footage taken yesterday at North Acton Tube station of people swarming off and onto trains, Mr Jenrick said: “The Government’s advice to TfL and the Mayor of London has been to lay on more trains at peak times. We’ve also published guidance saying employers should stagger start times.” He added: “It isn’t right that people are going to work cheek by jowl with others on the Tube. That isn’t a healthy situation.”

Mr Khan hit back by pointing out that almost a third of TfL staff are off sick or self-isolating.

There has been a 94 per cent reduction in London Underground usage compared with a year ago, and an 85 per cent reduction in bus use. Mr Khan said: “There is still a concern that still too many people who really shouldn’t be going to work are still using trains during the rush hour.

“The key message is unless you really have to get to work, work from home.”