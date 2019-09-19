london’s-most-exquisite-hotels-for-a-stand-out-wedding

Finding the ideal hotel space in London can seem like a doomed mission. How to find a venue with just the right amount of space? Where can one hold both the ceremony and the reception? Which options are lavish, or quirky, or elegant enough to stand out in a city where so many venues look the same, with their faux stucco and sash-covered chairs? And which establishments really push the boundaries of service, to sprinkle some extra magic on the day?

Below is The Telegraph’s pick of the most exquisite hotel venues for London weddings – from the five-star that offers first-dance coaching with an award-winning choreographer-in-residence; to a bridal suite with a tub overlooking the London Eye.

Best for… the dress: The Lanesborough

Will it be an ivory silk taffeta like Princess Diana or a modest boatneck gown like the Duchess of Sussex? Brides will be able to create their own one-of-a-kind dream wedding dress with The Lanesborough’s exclusive couturier and world-renowned fashion designer, Bruce Oldfield OBE. After a mouth-watering champagne afternoon tea at the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Céleste, he will whisk you away to his atelier in a chauffeur-driven car, discussing ideas which will culminate in a bespoke sketch. Back at the hotel, your wedding planner will take care of all the details, from floral displays that would put Kew Gardens to shame, to fashion shoot-worthy photography that will capture every angle of your couture gown.