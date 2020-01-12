londoners-strip-off-for-annual-‘no-trousers-tube-ride’

Londoners have stripped off on the Underground for the annual No Trousers Tube Ride.

Brave commuters travelled in just their underwear earlier today to mark the 11th edition of the event in the capital.

Hundreds declared they had attended the event on Facebook, and the resulting photographs made for a jarring set of images – with Tube carriages, escalators and platforms dominated by bare legs.

In one photo a woman was shown pulling herself up a tube poll with her legs spread, while a fully clothed commuter tried not to look.

The annual event began in New York City in 2002 and has since grown into ‘an international celebration of silliness’ according to Improv Everywhere, the group behind the tradition.

The idea behind the No Trousers Tube Ride is that commuters remove their trousers on public transport and act nonchalantly in order to raise a chuckle from their fellow passengers.

The London edition of the event was organised by The Stiff Upper Lip Society.

The only rules were that you were willing to take your trousers off on the Tube and are able to keep a straight face while doing it.

The Stiff Upper Lip Society also state: ‘You can wear fun underwear if you like, but nothing that screams out, “I wore this because I’m doing a silly stunt.” Wear two pairs of underwear if it makes you feel more comfortable. Don’t wear a thong or anything else that might offend people.

‘Our aim is to make people laugh, not piss them off.

‘Please don’t wear anything overly close-fitting (so no thongs, banana hammocks or mankinis) or kilts without anything underneath. We don’t want people to be disgusted, and the organisers do not want trouble so we are putting our trust in you.’