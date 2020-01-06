londoncats-show-returns-so-you-can-get-your-fill-of-furry-felines-this-weekend

In need of a post-Christmas pick-me-up?

This weekend, cuddle up to furry felines as LondonCats returns with its ‘Cat Extravaganza’ – an international show featuring the finest tabbies in the world.

Held at Sandwon Park in Esher, Surrey, the festival will run from 10 to 12 January, and for the first time ever, guests can do a meet-and-greet with the cats on Friday afternoon.

Fancy felines of all kinds are set to strut their stuff on stage for the chance at taking home titles of best kitten, best cat, best alter and best household pet.

Competition is fierce, with favourite breeds such as Bengal to British Shorthair, Maine Coon and Sphynx set to make an appearance, alongside newer breeds like the Lykoi – werewolf cat – American Curl, Toyger and more.

In a last-minute reveal, organisers have also just announced that there will be a celebrity feline joining the crowd on the Saturday.

Bob, the ginger cat from A Street Cat Named Bob, will be at the event with his human, author James Bowen – who wrote the book that the movie is based on and also starred alongside the tabby in the film.

Bob, being the movie star that he is, will not be taking part in the competition – but if you’re lucky, he might give you a paw print signature.

Other guests include speakers such as Nick Harding, Jane-Allen, Larry-Churchills Cat and Pauline-Awesome Paws.

Cat Extravaganza was put together in partnership with The International Cat Association (TICA), which looks after hundreds of cat shows across 104 countries and is the largest registry of pedigree and household cats.

It will feature eight judging rings, as well as a ‘kitty corner’ for those who want tips on how to look after their pets, learn fun facts or ask questions.

Humans can also enjoy plenty of shopping opportunities, picking up treats from vendors including Bengal Cat World and Katzenworld, and get a snap for the ‘Gram with social media star, Starina.

Or swing by Natusan’s stall and chat about kitty litter; the company is offering delivery and recollection of litter to be composted and used to grow trees in London.

Tickets for the festival can be bought in advance or on the door for £18, with concessions available for elderly and disabled people. Carers and children under 12 years of age can go along for free.

But enough of all this, let’s get to what you really want: photos of cute cats.

