🔥London Zoo keepers share behind the scenes footage during coronavirus lockdown🔥

Keepers taking care of the London Zoo’s 18,000 animals have been sharing behind the scenes footage of life for the animals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Like many businesses that were forced to close in March to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Regent’s Park zoo has also closed its doors to the public.

It is the first time the zoo has closed since the Second World War.

Dedicated zoo keepers are still ensuring animals are fed and that they are able to have some human interaction.

London Zoo under Coronavirus lockdown

From “majestic lions” to “creepy crawly spiders”, the keepers are making sure every creature in the zoo is well looked after.

The behind the scenes footage shows David from the primate team feeding the monkeys and keepers taking two kunekune pigs for a walk, while another keeper snaps a “spider selfie”.

Fifty keepers – around half the total keeper staff – are on site every day to ensure all the animals are well looked after.

Some of the devoted keepers are also living on site in the zoo’s Lion Lodge guest accommodation.

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the charity behind the London Zoo, recently launched a fresh of appeal for funds to support the care of its animals during the lockdown.

ZSL London Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer Kathryn England said: “Last week, along with the rest of the country, we watched as this unprecedented situation unfolded around us and began making detailed plans in anticipation of having to do the previously unthinkable – close London Zoo to the public.

“A core team of zookeepers, vets, security and grounds staff have stayed on site and are making each day as normal for much-loved residents, many of which are endangered species and part of important global breeding programmes.”

After closing on March 21, the London Zoo offered up its car park to NHS key workers and sent packages of perishable food from its Terrace Restaurant to nearby hospitals.

The zoo relies on donations and funds from ticket sales to continue its conservation work. To support London Zoo’s appeal visit its fundraising page.