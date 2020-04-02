🔥London survived the plague — take heart from Samuel Pepys🔥

Everyone’s home-schooling so let’s start with a test. One of these quotes is from the London plague diary of Samuel Pepys. The other is a spoof that’s done the rounds on Twitter. Which is which? The first: “I have never lived so merrily (besides that I never got so much) as I have done this plague-time.” Or the second: “I looked upon the street to see a gaggle of striplings making fair merry, and no doubt spreading the plague well about.”

OK, it’s easy. The second is made up — although not everyone realised when they retweeted it. They would have done if they had read on: “Awoke betimes to find my Wyffe in furious dystemper at news that Nando’s and Costa hath lock’d themselves up.”

Pepys was lucky. He survived to see the recovery. “Many of such as I know very well, dead; yet, to our great joy, the town fills apace, and shops begin to be open again,” he recorded on New Years’ Eve, 1665.

We can all recognise the happiness that reopening brought, and hope that we will feel the same soon. We can share other things, too. “Thus this month ends with great sadness upon the publick,” he wrote in August 1665. That word “sadness” calls through the centuries. The result of coronavirus is less a mass panic than an awful, lasting ache due to what is being lost: the emotional price of not being able to see those we love, the sorrow of smashed businesses, of broken hopes, of each story of suffering.

“We have gone through great melancholy because of the great plague,” Pepys wrote. “I [was] put to great charges by it, by keeping my family long at Woolwich, and myself and another part of my family, my clerks, at my charge at Greenwich.”

Social isolation is not new. “The citizens of London are put to a stop in the career of their trade; they begin to fear whom they converse with,” wrote the Puritan Thomas Vincent in his account. Pepys feared that “the plague [is] making us cruel, as doggs, one to another”.

Julian Glover

Then, as now, not everyone followed the rules. “I did endeavour all I could to talk with as few as I could, there being now no observation of shutting up houses that are infected, that to be sure we do converse and meet with people that have the plague upon them,” Pepys recorded in September 1665.

We can never know we are living through the big moments of history until they hit us in the face, and even then what stands out from accounts like these is that it’s the little details which bother us at the time. We worry about our families, where we will find food, and what we wear. We try to continue with what passes for normal life.

Take this account from a south Londoner, Gladys, living through the Battle of Britain and the Blitz. “Caught a fast train to Bromley tonight and went to ‘Jon’s’ and purchased two new dresses. Very extravagant but cheering,” she wrote in May 1940. “Had time to have dinner, play with the pups, and do a bit of mending before the siren went just before nine. A screaming bomb fell about two streets away shortly after,” she recorded a few months later. She probably put the kettle on after that.

We weren’t ready for coronavirus; we thought that a city as rich as ours was immune to a pandemic. But then confidence has always been part of our city. “London had as many burning and shining lights as any one spot of ground under the cope of heaven,” wrote Thomas Vincent. What, he asked, caused “London’s near approaching ruin and desolation”? He blamed God’s wrath. Actually, it was infected fleas.

He hoped the experience would be salutary: “The Lord gave them leisure and vacation from their trades” to repent their sins. Reality — just like today — was different. “How many spent their time of leisure in toys and trifles, at best about feeding and preserving their bodies,” he complained. “They that were drunken are drunken still.”

We don’t have to find morality in past trials our city has suffered, just look for hope. Daniel Defoe’s famous account of the plague year, now being reprinted, is fictional — which not everyone realises. But the scenes he describes in the London of late 1665 ring true.

“A secret surprise and smile of joy sat on everybody’s face,” he writes. “They shook one another by the hands in the streets, who would hardly go on the same side of the way with one another before. Where the streets were not too broad they would open their windows and call from one house to another, and ask how they did, and if they had heard the good news that the plague was abated.” Hold firm. That will be us soon.v