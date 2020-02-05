london-sees-700%-surge-in-independent-coffee-shops-since-2010

Going Out in London Discover

London’s coffee shop boom has seen a 700 per cent rise in independent outlets on the high street within a decade, statistics reveal.

The number of “quality independent” coffee shops have risen from about 50 in 2010 to more than 400 in 2020, according to industry research group Allegra.

Multinational chains such as Starbucks and Costa also saw a 57 per cent rise in the period, with 2,195 franchises today.

“Quality independents” include “micro-chain” brands such as Caravan, with six outlets in London, and Redemption Roasters, with nine.

Jeffrey Young, Allegra CEO and founder of the London Coffee Festival which will take place in April, said: “Londoners are looking for a more polished but still informal experience. The days of the grungy coffee shop are gone.”

He said the data also showed the capital’s favourite coffee is the latte, with 51.4 per cent of Londoners saying they usually opt for one.