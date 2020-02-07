london-school-districts-claim-all-top-10-slots-in-league-tables

The latest headlines in your inbox

London’s secondary school districts have claimed all top 10 slots for academic progress in new national league tables which reveal the capital’s continuing dominance in education.

Ealing recorded the highest score in England for Progress 8, a new government benchmark which calculates how far pupils advance between primary school and year 11, according to analysis of data from every major local authority by the Standard.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: “Schools across London have not only achieved very high standards in their GCSE results, they’ve also helped pupils from some of the most disadvantaged backgrounds realise their potential.”

Ealing MP Rupa Huq pointed out the area had an above average number of pupils and parents without English as native language.

“It’s a great reflection on the dedicated teachers, staff teams, parents and students at Ealing schools that the borough has seen fantastic results here placing us top in the whole country as most improved,” she said.

Progress 8 is a complex calculation which compares the progress pupils make over eight key subjects including maths and English.

Barnet and Merton were both ranked “well above average” in our analysis, with 18 out of the top 20 best-performing major districts all in London. Redbridge, Westminster, Brent and Kingston upon Thames were all among those performing above average.

There are around 150 local authorities in total although small districts were omitted from our analysis because they have much smaller cohorts.

Meanwhile, grammar schools including Queen Elizabeth’s School in Barnet, Bexley Grammar School, Wilson’s School in Wallington, Tiffin Girls’ School in Kingston and Wallington County Grammar were among the best in the capital for pupils achieving five or more 9-4 [A*-C] grades.

Tiffin was the second best school in England — pipped by Kendrick School in Reading — when graded against the percentage of pupils achieving five or more 9-4 grades and the school’s Progress 8 score.

The tables mark the near-completion of former education secretary Michael Gove’s GCSE shake-up — with tougher content and coursework scrapped in favour of final exams.

Almost all exams now give numerical grades from 9 to 1 instead of the old A* to G scale.

It also show that teenagers in parts of London are more than three times as likely to take a suite of academic GCSEs than their peers in parts of the north.