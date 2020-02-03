london-police-shoot-man-after-“terrorist-related”-incident

By Stefan Becket

February 2, 2020 / 10:47 AM

/ CBS News

Armed officers shot a man who is believed to have stabbed multiple people in a “terrorist-related” incident in south London, the Metropolitan Police said Sunday.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” police said on Twitter.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

A witness on the scene said armed police were blocking off Streatham High Road.

Something major happening in Streatham High Road. Armed police and roads closed off. pic.twitter.com/UDJL6On3TJ— 🎵🎶Andy Bullemor 🦂 (@andybullemor) February 2, 2020

In November, a stabbing on London Bridge left two people killed and three wounded. The attacker, who was wearing a hoax explosive device, was also shot and killed by police, who called the attack a “terrorist incident.”