London pastor's widow wins probe into Costa del Sol pool where he and their children died

The widow of a London man who died alongside two of their children in a Spanish swimming pool has won the right to further investigations into why the tragedy happened.

Pastor Gabriel Diya, 52, daughter Comfort, nine, and son Praise-Emmanuel, 16, drowned in the Club La Costa World pool after going for a swim on Christmas Eve last year.

A police investigation concluded it was a “tragic accident” caused by all three lacking swimming skills.

Now a judge in Fuengirola has agreed to delay the final report on the deaths and allow an engineer and a professional diver to examine the pool at the Costa Del Sol resort.

The pool where the three family members died (REUTERS)

Mr Diya’s widow Olubunmi insists her husband and children knew how to swim and claims a fault with the pool was to blame.

The investigation will examine the pump and motor at the pool and analyse water circulation, the pool suction and drains, and its electrical installations. The resort must also hand over CCTV footage from the day of the tragedy.

The family’s lawyer Javier Toro had earlier told reporters they were seeking a “parallel investigation through engineers”.

A Civil Guard police report concluded there was “no malfunction of any kind” in the pool.

Describing the tragedy, surviving daughter Favour, 14, said: “We weren’t aware that the deepest part of the pool was the bit in the middle and my brother and sister went towards that part,” she said.

“I realised I was out of my depth soon after I got into the water. I got scared and only managed to get out with some effort because I’m not used to swimming in places where the water is deep and I can’t stand up.

“As I was trying to get out I heard my brother shouting for help and saw my sister was under the water and my brother was struggling to keep his head above water.

“My father, who was not in the water, quickly took his trousers off and jumped into the water to help my brother and sister.”

Mr Diya, who lived with his family in Charlton, was a pastor at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The judge will make a final ruling on the deaths, but this could now be delayed for several weeks to allow the further tests to take place.