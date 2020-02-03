london-mayor-candidate-shaun-bailey-on-rap-music-and-the-death-of-his-brother-dwain

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

There aren’t many politicians who can get away with rapping Public Enemy but Conservative Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey is word perfect. “They got me into politics,” says the 49-year-old, launching into a performance of Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos.

“‘I got a letter from the government the other day, I opened and read it and it said they were suckers’. I thought hold on, what are they talking about? Public Enemy were rapping about how to improve the black experience; and that leads you to politics.”

Making himself a milky tea at the Standard’s office, Bailey says his younger brother Dwain was always the one with, “the gift of the gab”. But he’s a pretty good talker himself.

As a youth worker he diffused fights with carefully chosen words — even when the young people he was working with pulled knives on him repeatedly. And his patter impressed David Cameron and his advisor Steve Hilton — who put him on the path to a political career when they came to the youth centre where he worked in and encouraged him to stand as a candidate for Hammersmith and Fulham in the 2010 general election.

“Me and my boys at the centre found Steve’s patterned shirt hilarious. When I heard their suggestion I thought, ‘Don’t call me, I’ll call you,’ but then a friend told me it was such a big opportunity.”

He didn’t win the seat but went on to work as an adviser to Cameron and for the past five years has been a Conservative member of the London Assembly. Yet still, people tell him he should be a Labour voter because of his background. His grandparents came from Jamaica on the Empire Windrush (he called for the head of the Home Office to resign over the scandal), he was brought up by his mother, a clerical worker and “single parent survivalist” in a council house in a part of Ladbroke Grove where, he says “people carried knives, sold drugs and you had all that drama”. His favourite politician is Labour veteran Frank Field, “most of the politicians I admire are on the Left”, and all his family vote Labour.

“I find party politics tedious,” he explains. “I became a Conservative because I want my community to achieve things on their own and not be told what they can’t do.”

I’ve interviewed Bailey before, in 2016. Then he said he wanted to be Prime Minister. He says that ambition has dimmed. “An advantage I have in this race is I don’t want to do the PM thing. I used to work for the PM, it is an awful lot of hassle. I think I can have influence elsewhere.”

Shaun Bailey pictured with then-Conservative party leader David Cameron in March 2007 when Bailey was standing as the party candidate for Hammersmith (Jeremy Selwyn)

What gives him the edge, he says, is that he understands the struggles Londoners face — he came close to homelessness in his twenties and moved 31 times because he couldn’t afford rent. When he was a youth worker, he was used to boys not turning up “because they had been stabbed or sent to prison”.

But launching his campaign hasn’t been the only thing on his mind, because of a tragedy in his own family. In November, his brother Dwain was found dead at his house in Shepherd’s Bush. He was 44 and Bailey’s family are in limbo while coroners determine the cause of death.

“It’s a calamity,” says Bailey who rushed from a mayoral event to be with his family when he heard the news. “My first thought is still ‘What does Dwain think?’ Sometimes your mind will say you miss a person but then your heart will demonstrate that to you. He’s left a huge hole.” Bailey remembers when Dwain was born and he was shocked at no longer being an only child. “But as he got older he was my guy, supporting me. My brother was smart, sophisticated; the one with the good ideas. He was a footballer so we talked about him going professional. He went on to sell ad space. I saw him four days before he died.”

One of Bailey’s favourite photos shows him and Dwain across the road from the flat they grew up in. “It’s a warm memory. We were in our Sunday best shirts and the Polish guy next door took a picture. But that photo causes pain too because it’s just me left.” Dwain would take Bailey out to rave clubs, which he reels off now, “Fabric, what was that terrible club in Watford? I’d rather stay home and build a car but my brother dragged me. We’d go everywhere, we were boys about town.”

When he was 17, Bailey became teetotal and assumed the role of designated driver. “Alcohol doesn’t work for me and I decided my body was a temple because I did gymnastics.” As a result, he doesn’t believe in legalising drugs. “Look at the mental health issues marijuana causes. You can’t just say, ‘Get rid of drugs, you will get rid of crime.’ Dealers won’t just pack it in. I haven’t seen any evidence for that”. He has a “tough and tender” approach to crime, with more police but also a drive to get young people into work and stop reoffending. One of his more controversial ideas is to tag young people “so they can’t be sent on county lines missions. That would require a change in the law”. After yesterday’s attack in Streatham he said his thoughts were with the wounded.

The Bailey brothers had a rule they would spend two minutes talking politics, then move on. “Of course Dwain had a plan for sorting out London. I don’t know who doesn’t”. When Bailey decided to run, Boris Johnson told him “go for it but you have to really want it”.

“He told me you can’t accept the level of crime and you need solutions. The only reason I am running for Mayor is because I have them. I have a regular mechanism to see Boris but he’s running the country — he doesn’t need me calling every five minutes.” They recently “ate too many canapés” together at a party.

Shaun Bailey, Conservative Mayoral Candidate photographed in Westminster (Adrian Lourie)

Bailey only went to the National Portrait Gallery for the first time last month. “It wasn’t on my radar,” he shrugs. “I was near and thought why don’t I go in? I had the most wonderful two hours.” If he’s Mayor he will introduce a hotel levy and give the money to galleries, “which in turn will make people want to visit London and voila, hotels will make more money. What makes economies successful is creative ideas.”

Growing up, gymnastics was a creative outlet. He saved up his money from a paper round to afford it and only “retired” at 34 when a teammate told him he was older than his mum. “I was a tumbler. It gave me perspective and a different impression of what it is to be a big successful man. School wasn’t for me. I was dyslexic — so gymnastics was the first time I felt I was succeeding and I wanted to replicate that.” Was it a good way to meet girls? “Err, at competitions yeah. My team were more like sisters.”

Today, building Lego models fills the gap of gymnastics. His son Joshua, 10, joins him, while his daughter Aurora, 12, is a talented baker (Bailey plays willing sous chef). When he decided to run for Mayor the family began playing board games to make sure they spent time together. Is he competitive? “Not around my children, my wife is.” Ellie is a teacher from Kent and Bailey asked for her approval before running for London Mayor. “You can’t do this without your wife but she’s up for an adventure.”

They met at a bar and spent their first date eating yoghurt in his car. “I’d wanted to go on a drive but the car wouldn’t start. I was living with my Auntie Norma so I couldn’t take her home so we sat in the car and I splashed out on Muller Corners.”

Having mixed-race children has “given Ellie a better idea of how racism affects your life, people react to skin colour all the time and people assume she’s a single mother because she has mixed race children.” Now, Bailey is trying to build a relationship with his father, who was absent during his childhood, partly for his children’s sake. “He told me recently when people tear you down remember you are working to benefit other people. No one else could have elicited such a warm feeling in me.”

Buying a home in Romford was a landmark. “Once we got in, we just sat on the floor — all the money was gone,” he laughs. Before that he had a long spell of “sofa surfing”. “I couldn’t build a life, I was constantly hustling. I remember being in the canteen doing security work with my friend Alex — we used to share food — and my rent was going up so I was facing homelessness. He said I could stay in his bed and he’d sleep on the sofa. I’m from Ladbroke Grove, I don’t cry. But in that moment I wanted to cry.” What’s his house like now, does he have a cleaner? He laughs. “We would love a cleaner; we can’t afford it.”

The family like Star Wars and Bailey takes the question of which character he is like seriously. “Obi-Wan Kenobi, he keeps going.”

Who is Sadiq Khan? “I don’t want to say.”