🔥London Heathrow to close runway due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
London Heathrow will close one of its runways from next week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the aviation industry.

The airport said the runway would be shut down next Monday to “increase resilience and safety for staff, passengers and cargo”.

More follows…

