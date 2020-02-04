london-food-events:-best-foodie-deals,-menus-and-cocktails-in-the-capital-this-week

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

It’s February and you’re free – whatever food and drink-related penance you put on yourself during January can be well and truly shaken off, and we can all get back to enjoying a little bit of everything.

To toast the relief, send your detoxed self over to one of the myriad culinary events kicking off at restaurants across London this week.

Carnivores can indulge in a very special pie, pescatarians can learn how to get the best out of their seafood at one of Mayfair’s top hotels, and those of all foodie preferences can tuck into bottomless Middle Eastern food at a kebab favourite.

From fully-stacked burgers to picture perfect pastries, these are the tasty happenings in London to retox on this week.

Tom Kerridge guest special at The Pie Room

What’s better than a pie made by Holborn Dining Room’s Calum Franklin? A pie that’s made by both Franklin and two Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, of course. The pair have collaborated for the first of Franklin’s Guest Series pies, which are being sold this month at his Pie Room at Rosewood London. The pastry delicacy comes filled with steak and blue cheese, swimming in a Rebellion ale and onion gravy. The pie is priced at £8, with all profits going towards Hospitality Action.

Until February 29, 252 High Holborn, WC1V 7EN, holborndiningroom.com

Seafood masterclass at Claridge’s

There’s a chance to step behind the scenes of one of London’s luxurious hotels this weekend, and pick up a culinary trick or two along the way. Join a masterclass in the kitchens at Claridge’s and you’ll learn the secrets behind prepping and cooking prime seafood, from lobsters to langoustines. The class starts with tea in the hotel’s Fumoir bar, and ends with lunch inside the kitchens.

February 8, Brook Street, W1K 4HR, claridges.wearegifted.co.uk

Puff Bakery pop-up bakery at Passo

Passo knows its way around pizza and pasta, but it’s calling on Puff Bakery to take on the pastry this month. While the Italian restaurant is closed on Sundays, the pop-up bakery from Ravneet Gill (formerly of St. John, Black Axe Mangal and more) and Nicola Lamb (Ottolenghi, Dominique Ansel NYC) will take over the site. Pick up the likes of leek and bechamel swirls, gorgonzola and cotto buns, chocolate and hazelnut mille feuilles and brown butter frangipane with amareno cherry.

Sundays from February 9 to March 1, 80 City Road, EC1Y 2AS, passorestaurant.com

Bottomless Shawarma Sundays at Maison Bab

Kebabs aren’t just for Friday night – Maison Bab is having them for Sunday lunch too. For its new “Graze-en-Bab” Sundays, the Middle Eastern-inspired Covent Garden restaurant is offering diners bottomless 15-hour pork shawarma (or unlimited sabich for vegetarians and vegans), alongside free-flowing cocktails and flatbread. The offer is on the menu every Sunday for £20 for food, and an additional £20 for bottomless cocktails.

Every Sunday, 4 Mercer Walk, WC2H 9FA, maisonbab.com

Le Bun at Madison

Fancy fast food pop-up Le Bun is heading to the City this week, serving up its French-inspired burgers at rooftop bar and restaurant Madison for a 10-day residency. Alongside classic serves including Le Truffle Cheeseburger and Le Zinger, Le Bun will be serving a new Duck Burger made with confit duck, liver and champagne slaw, as well as a Dessert Burger, and Fried Chicken Caviar Benedict for its Saturday brunch sessions.

Until February 13 (lunch) or February 15 (brunch), One New Change, EC4M 9AF, madisonlondon.net

Restaurants opening this week

Townsend

Ex-Anglo manager Nick Gilkinson and former Petersham Nurseries head chef Joe Fox will open their modern British dining room inside the Whitechapel Gallery.

February 5, 77-82 Whitechapel High Street, E1 7QX, whitechapelgallery.org

Zia Lucia

Innovative pizza purveyor Zia Lucia will head east for its fourth location, opening in Aldgate. Even better, a soft launch until February 13 means a week of half price pizza.

February 7, 12 Piazza Walk, E1 8ZH, zialucia.com