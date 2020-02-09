london-euston-station-closed-due-to-overcrowding-amid-storm-ciara-disruption

The latest headlines in your inbox

London Euston station was closed due to overcrowding caused by issues linked to Storm Ciara.

The storm has prompted a swathe of issues across the rail network and numerous services have been delayed.

Passengers have been warned not to travel where possible amid the chaos.

National Rail announced shortly after 1pm that Euston was closed and operating exit only amid the crowding.

A statement on Twitter said: “London #Euston is currently closed due to overcrowding and is operating exit only.”

Avanti West Coast wrote on twitter: “Due to today’s poor weather, we’re operating a severely reduced timetable with expected alterations. We advise AVOIDING travel unless absolutely necessary.”

