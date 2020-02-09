london-euston-station-closed-due-to-overcrowding-amid-storm-ciara-disruption

London Euston station closed due to overcrowding amid Storm Ciara disruption

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

London Euston station was closed due to overcrowding caused by issues linked to Storm Ciara. 

The storm has prompted a swathe of issues across the rail network and numerous services have been delayed. 

Passengers have been warned not to travel where possible amid the chaos. 

National Rail announced shortly after 1pm that Euston was closed and operating exit only amid the crowding. 

A statement on Twitter said: “London #Euston is currently closed due to overcrowding and is operating exit only.”

Avanti West Coast wrote on twitter: “Due to today’s poor weather, we’re operating a severely reduced timetable with expected alterations. We advise AVOIDING travel unless absolutely necessary.”

This page is being updated.

Related Posts

hola-ola:-new-ride-sharing-app-launching-in-london-in-february-to-take-on-uber

Hola Ola: new ride-sharing app launching in London in February to take on Uber

John koli
police-tumble-mcdonald&apos;s-off-to-customer-after-seizing-transport-driver&apos;s-vehicle

Police tumble McDonald's off to customer after seizing transport driver's vehicle

John koli
brexit-latest:-uk-enters-new-era-after-leaving-the-european-union-after-almost-half-a-century

Brexit latest: UK enters new era after leaving the European Union after almost half a century

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *