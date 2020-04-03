🔥London coronavirus deaths tops 1,000 mark as capital's NHS set for 'steep increase' in case-load🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London’s death toll from coronavirus surged over 1,000 today as experts warned that the peak may hit the capital in the next fortnight.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the highest level of infections may arrive earlier than first predicted, and suggested that extreme social distancing measures started 12 days ago may have to be extended.

Another large increase in infections and fatalities was anticipated this afternoon on top of yesterday’s official tally of 33,718 confirmed cases nationwide, including 9,291 in London alone, and 2,921 deaths.

The “official” NHS tally of death in London, which excludes fatalities outside hospitals and where relatives might not have been informed, went up by 171 to 899. But the more up-to-date unchecked total across the capital was 1,053, said the Health Service Journal.

NHS London said over a quarter of the city’s intensive care unit beds are free, meaning there is spare capacity. But officials told the Standard their modelling points to a “steep increase” in case-load, including a London peak next week or the week after.

The arrival of NHS Nightingale — potentially boosting critical care by the equivalent of 15 new district hospitals — means the capital is now ready to face the storm.

The Prince of Wales, who this week came out of self-isolation after contracting a mild form of the virus, performed the opening ceremony by video link.

On behalf of the nation, he thanked NHS staff, the military and construction workers who worked round the clock to transform the ExCel centre into a crisis medical facility

Charles, who is at his Birkhall home in Scotland, praised the “tireless” team effort in the first live address by a member of the Royal Family since the crisis began.

Matthew Trainer, deputy chief executive of the Nightingale, told the Evening Standard during a tour of the new facility: “Our aim is to get Londoners out of here alive and we need people to keep following the guidelines on social distancing that will help us.

“We are in extraordinary times and the people here have responded in an extraordinary way. The Chinese built a hospital incredibly quickly and people said we would not be able to do that here. But we have and we should be proud.”

It came as two siblings of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, the 13-year-old who died after testing positive for coronavirus, have also developed symptoms, according to a family friend.

Ismail’s mother and six siblings are self-isolating and cannot attend his funeral in Brixton today, Mark Stephenson said.

Mr Hancock revealed the Government is looking at “immunity certificates” for people who are deemed safe to return to work because they have had the virus.

But the Secretary of State, who has just returned to the office after recovering from Covid-19, stressed he would personally continue to practise social-distancing because nobody can know for sure that they are immune until antibody testing is available.

He was unclear about how many of the 100,000 tests promised yesterday would be swab tests for the virus, and how many would be the cheap and simple antibody test, whose accuracy is still being checked, which will eventually show if a person is immune.

“It’s a big ask, a big task,” he said. Mr Hancock said there “should” be thousands of tests for NHS frontline staff soon, but did not give a firm target. Some 5,000 “amazing” NHS staff have been tested so far this week, he added.

Describing his illness as like having “razors in your throat”, Mr Hancock said social distancing would be needed until mass testing and tracking is established.

“The first step is to get rate of infection down … Then we need to make sure the testing is in place and the tracking so that if we release any of the measures we do not simply then have the infection spread again in the way that it was starting to spread when we brought the measures into place.”

Mr Hancock said UK scientific advisers have not so far recommended that the public wear face masks.

New York and other cities are telling residents to use masks or scarves to reduce inhalation of Covid-19. America announced its biggest daily tally of infections.

NHS Nightingale has been built in Docklands in less than a fortnight and will eventually be able to treat 4,000 patients.

Work began on March 23 and has been led by the managing director of St Bartholomew’s hospital Professor Charles Knight, who has been appointed chief executive, as well as military medics.

The first 42 beds, equipped with ventilators, will be available from today. However, health chiefs don’t expect the first patients to arrive until next week as almost 500 intensive care beds are currently available in London.

It is understood that it will receive slightly lower risk patients from London hospitals whose ITUs get close to capacity.

Each ward will be run by an intensive care consultant, supported by four other doctors, and there will be a nurse for every six beds.