🔥London clubs answer Sadiq Khan's call to arms in coronavirus fight🔥

Sadiq Khan has written to every Premier League and Championship club in the capital asking them to provide assistance to the NHS in the fight against coronavirus.

In a letter sent this week, the mayor has asked clubs to help with access to their medical staff, access to their stadium facilities and accommodation for health workers.

The letter was sent to 10 clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Brentford, Charlton, Fulham, Charlton, Millwall and QPR. Khan did not write to Tottenham as they were already involved in the process of helping the NHS. Watford did not receive the request as they fall outside the Greater London region.

Khan acknowledged it was a “big ask” for clubs but called on football to unite to “protect the lives of Londoners.”

London clubs have already taken steps to help and are all looking at further ways they can assist.

Chelsea were the first club to make a significant gesture to NHS staff by opening up the Millennium Hotel next to Stamford Bridge two weeks ago. They are looking at what they can offer and plan to respond to the mayor’s letter accordingly.

Tottenham have offered their stadium to the NHS, Haringey Council and the Greater London Authority for use during the crisis. From Monday, the stadium’s basement car park has been used as a storage base by the London Food Alliance – a new scheme set up to ensure food supplies for the most vulnerable people in the capital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arsenal have made cars available to transport frontline NHS mental health workers, and deliver vital medication and emergency supplies. The club has also donated £150,000 to local charities supporting those most in need.

West Ham have four part-time doctors helping the NHS. One was on the frontline at a local hospital but is now in self-isolation, another is in self-isolation as a precaution, while two continue to offer support to the NHS through phone triage clinics.

Crystal Palace have offered the use of their stadium, Selhurst Park, and said they will do everything they can to play their part, whatever it involves.

Millwall have for several weeks now been working with the Mayor of Lewisham, Damien Egan, and local organisations. The Den is being used as a hub for the storage and distribution of food and supplies for the elderly and vulnerable, while Millwall have offered the services of Millwall Community Trust personnel to assist in educating children of NHS staff and other key workers.

Charlton are looking to use the Valley to store food that can be distributed by its staff and volunteers, while the club is exploring whether they can secure a chef from a voluntary organisation to work in Valley kitchens to prepare frozen meals for distribution. They have also offered use of other facilities at their stadium and training ground. Charlton medical staff have offered their services to help where necessary.

QPR have spoken to local NHS health services and offered the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for their use. In addition, the club’s head of medical services Imtiaz Ahmad and academy doctor Sean Carmody already work within the NHS. Rangers have also set up a helpline giving supporters the opportunity to speak directly with their safeguarding officers.

Brentford and Fulham are working on how best they can help.