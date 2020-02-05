london-club-nights-and-parties-to-get-excited-about-in-february

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Another unforgiving January is firmly over – what better way to celebrate than a big night out?

If you’re looking to make up for a month of soft drinks and early nights, then London’s clubbing scene has plenty to entice you.

For the endurance ravers, there are excellent all-night sets scheduled, including one night that runs for a full 24 hours. Elsewhere are some tasty B2Bs, new residencies, label takeovers and more.

This is where to go clubbing in January.

February 7-9

Fabric (Khris Cowley for Here and Now)

Claptone (All Night Long) at Fabric

House favourite Claptone makes the journey over from Berlin for an all-night set in Room One, while Waze & Odyssey, Wheats and Lindsey Matthews hold down Room Two.

Friday February 7, 77a Charterhouse Street, EC1M 6HJ, fabriclondon.com

Shanti Celeste (All Night Long) at Phonox

A DJ like Shanti Celeste deserves the time to explore her various stylistic avenues behind the decks, and that’s exactly what she’ll get with this six-hour set in a Brixton favourite.

Friday February 7, 418 Brixton Road, SW9 7AY, phonox.co.uk

Sonja Moonear and Nicolas Lutz at E1

Two masters of minimal will go through the whole night in Wapping, playing off each other’s quirks and creating something special.

Friday February 7, 110 Pennington Street, E1W 2BB, e1-london.com

George FitzGerald, Leon Vynehall, Machine Woman and more at The Cause

Tottenham Hale club The Cause is throwing a six-room party with some superb DJs to raise money in aid of the relief effort in Australia following the devastating bushfires.

Saturday February 8, Ashley Road, N17 9LZ, facebook.com/thecauselondon

Spirit:Remembered with Fabio & Groovedriveer, DJ Randall and more at Village Underground

Last year we mourned the loss of revered drum’n’bass producer Spirit, aka Duncan Busto. This party will honour him with a fittingly fantastic line-up featuring some of the scene’s greats.

Sunday February 9, 54 Holywell Lane, EC2A 3PQ, villageunderground.co.uk

February 14-16

Corsica Studios

Honey Dijon with Pxssy Palace at Corsica Studios

Honey Dijon is coming to London for four separate shows over the next few weeks, playing at Corsica Studios, The Pickle Factory, The Steelyard and Village Underground. This is the first of them and looks like it could be the pick of the lot, with inclusive party-starters Pxssy Palace in attendance.

Friday February 14, 4/5 Elephant Road, SE17 1LB, corsicastudios.com

Speedy J, Delta Funktionen, VC-118a and more at Fold

Fold’s ever-excellent Natural Selection night returns with a bang, promising another night of uncompromising techno.

Friday February 14, Gillian House, Stephenson Street, E16 4SA, facebook.com/fld.ldn

Sherelle, L U C Y, Jossy Mitsu and more at Phonox

Boiler Room favourite Sherelle heads up an exciting bill at Phonox, joined by L U C Y, Jossy Mitsu and Sicaria Sound.

Friday February 14, 418 Brixton Road, SW9 7AY, phonox.co.uk

DJ Q at Phase

New Croydon spot Phase welcomes down DJ Q — a purveyor of garage and bassline — for a party that promises to be particularly lively.

Friday February 14, 12-20 Crown Hill, CR0 1RZ, phase-croydon.com

Critical Sound with Mefjus, Kasra and more at Studio 338

Astute drum’n’bass label Critical Sound takes over this Greenwich venue for a stacked night of wide-ranging sounds.

Saturday February 15, 338 Boord Street, SE10 0PF, studio338.co.uk

February 21-23

Printworks (Jake Davis/Hungry visuals)

DJ Koze, Floating Points, Matthew Herbert and more at Printworks

Printworks comes through with yet another massive one, led by the likes of DJ Koze and Floating Points. Tickets have sold out, so keep an eye on the Resident Advisor resale.

Friday February 21, 1 Surrey Quays Road, SE16 7PJ, printworkslondon.co.uk

Adonis x Spielraum with DJ October, Ki/Ki and more at The Cause

Two queer rave favourites, London’s Adonis and Spielraum from Amsterdam, come together for one almighty party at The Cause.

Friday February 21, Ashley Road, N17 9LZ, facebook.com/thecauselondon

Object Blue B2B DJ Bus Replacement Service and more at Studio 9294

It’s a B2B extravaganza at Studio 9294 as Object Blue teams up with DJ Bus Replacement Service, while Happa, 96 Back and Jabes do likewise. Sparks will fly.

Friday February 21, 92 Wallis Road, E9 5LN, studio9294.co.uk

Ilian Tape 24h with Zenker Brothers, Skee Mask and more at Fold

Marvellous label Ilian Tape returns to Canning Town for another of its marathon 24-hour showcases, kicking off at 9pm on Saturday and running all the way through until the same time on Sunday. Zenker Brothers, Skee Mask, Andrea and more will play.

Saturday February 22-Sunday February 23, Gillian House, Stephenson Street, E16 4SA, facebook.com/fld.ldn

Make Me with Eris Drew and more at Venue MOT Unit 18

The excellent Make Me party returns to this intimate warehouse venue in south London, headlined by the inimitable Eris Drew.

Saturday February 22, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Road, SE14 5RT, facebook.com/venueM.O.T

February 28-29

The Jazz Cafe (LarryJ)

Habibi Funk, Mehmet Aslan and more at The Jazz Cafe

Crate-digging supremo Habibi Funk brings his rare Arab grooves to The Jazz Cafe, ably supported by the Swiss-born Turkish DJ Mehmet Aslan.

Friday February 28, 5 Parkway, NW1 7PG, thejazzcafelondon.com

Moxie (All Night Long) at The Pickle Factory

Moxie brings her notorious On Loop club night to The Pickle Factory, celebrating with an all-night set and delivering plenty of deep-digging grooves.

Friday February 28, 13-14 The Oval, E2 9DU, thepicklefactory.co.uk

Concrete Lates with Plaid, Kelly Lee Owens and more at Southbank Centre

The Southbank Centre’s series of club events Concrete Lates has a new resident in female-led collective Sisu, which welcomes Plaid and Kelly Lee Owens for this party.

Friday February 28, Belvedere Road, SE1 8XX, southbankcentre.co.uk

Eclair Fifi (All Night Long) at Canvas

A new club has opened in east London, courtesy of the people behind Oval Space and the Pickle Factory. In fact, the spot is right next door. This is the first party, in safe hands with Scottish DJ Eclair Fifi.

Saturday February 29, The Oval, E2 9DT, facebook.com/canvase2