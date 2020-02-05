london-bound-easyjet-flight-forced-to-divert-to-paris-after-medical-emergency

The latest headlines in your inbox

A London-bound EasyJet flight has been forced to divert to Paris after a medical emergency on board.

The flight to Gatwick departed from Geneva, Switzerland, at 9.35pm local time (8.35pm UK time) on Tuesday night.

But the plane was then diverted after the pilot was alerted to a passenger needing medical assistance, the airline said.

Flight EZY8485 was met by paramedics as it landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle.

EasyJet told passengers in statement: “We’re sorry that your flight has diverted to Charles De Gaulle airport.

“This is due to a passenger requiring further medical assistance.

“The disruption is beyond our control and is considered an extraordinary circumstance.”

The Standard has approached EasyJet for comment.