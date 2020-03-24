lollapalooza-is-delaying-its-2020-lineup-announcement-as-the-festival’s-fate-is-uncertain

Music festivals are in a tough spot right now. Most of them have either been delayed or canceled as the coronavirus pandemic is affecting all areas of life. One of the biggest fests in the US, Lollapalooza, is still feeling out the situation, and therefore, they have delayed their album announcement, which is usually made in late March.

The festival shared an update on Twitter, noting that they plan on the fest taking place “as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park.” In a series of tweets, they wrote, “Right around this time every year, we come together to celebrate the announcement of another incredible Lollapalooza lineup. For now, we are at home, taking care of each other, listening to music, and dreaming of summertime in Chicago. While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park. We will provide updates as soon as we can. Until then, please stay home and take care of yourself and each other. We can’t wait to see you!”

