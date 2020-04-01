Disha Patani mimics Sofia Vergara’s dialogue from Modern Family

LOL: Disha Patani does a Sofia Vergara and it is FUNNY

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is quite active on social media. Amid lockdown, Disha has been sharing pictures of herself as a treat to her fans.

Recently, she made a TikTok video with Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff. Now, she made a fun video wherein she was seen saying the dialogue of Hollywood star Sofia Vergara’s character Gloria from the popular sitcom Modern Family.

The clip is super funny! Check here

