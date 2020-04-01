LOL: Disha Patani does a Sofia Vergara and it is FUNNY

Contents
Disha Patani mimics Sofia Vergara’s dialogue from Modern Family
Bollywood diva Disha Patani is quite active on social media. Amid lockdown, Disha has been sharing pictures of herself as a treat to her fans.
Recently, she made a TikTok video with Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff. Now, she made a fun video wherein she was seen saying the dialogue of Hollywood star Sofia Vergara’s character Gloria from the popular sitcom Modern Family.
The clip is super funny! Check here
