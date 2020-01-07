logan-paul-squares-up-to-footballer-antonio-brown-after-ksi-loss:-‘i’d-drop-you-faster-than-the-patriots’

Logan Paul clearly hasn’t taken his loss to KSI too badly, as he’s been squaring up to footballer Antonio Brown.

The age of the YouTuber boxing match is far from over.

While KSI pledged to take a break from boxing after his win, Logan’s keen to get back in the ring, but just needs to pick his opponent.

Chatting to Barstool’s KFC Radio, the 24-year-old said: ‘Antonio Brown, I wanna fyou up.’

Responding on Twitter, Antonio wrote: ‘Square up @LoganPaul,’ with the vlogger referencing the footballer being released from the New England Patriots last year and hitting back: ‘I’d drop you faster than the patriots.’

Here we go again.

Logan’s brother Jake, meanwhile, is gearing up to fight fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib – real name Ali.

Jake, 22, said he is more than ready to bring the fight to his nemesis.

He said: ‘Coming into the sport of boxing as an undefeated champion amongst my peers, it’s my duty to set the bar as high as possible for others looking to cross over into the sport.

‘This is more than a fight to me, it’s a chance to show the world that anyone with a dream, vision, and the right work ethic, can overcome adversity and shine on the brightest stage.’

Meanwhile UK YouTuber AnEsonGib has also had a taste of boxing in the past, fighting as an amateur on the KSi vs Joe Weller undercard 2018, and again on KSI and Logan’s first fight in August the same year.

AnEsonGib, 23, said: ‘After six months of Jakey ducking, the fight is finally going down. He had no choice of his opponent, I chose him.

‘Since my last fight I have been training nonstop and January 30 in Miami, I will end the fight in devastating fashion and will have my hand raised in front of his country, family and friends.’

Fighting words.





