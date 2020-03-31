log-horizon-season-3:-will-the-series-ever-return-for-its-3rd-season?-release-date-&-more!

Based on the novels by Mamare Touno, Log Horizon is a science fiction Japanese anime series that made a debut in the year 2013 and again came back for its 2nd season in the year 2014. Now again, not very long ago, Log Horizon has been making news about its speculated 3rd season. Fans are in disbelief and do want to know where this wave of news is coming from. They have been waiting for new updates about if the series’ 3rd season will ever return.

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date

The die-hard fans on the internet have been in endless discussion and speculation about the return of the show. On a post of Reddit, one fan, who have loved the show’s both seasons so much, so far, have been asking on the fandom if there’s a chance they could help the show to return, by crowdfunding to bring it back.

Apparently, from the post, we came to know that there has been some legal issue with the creator of the web novel that has been going on, and the creators of the show aren’t showing much interest in producing the third season. While some say that the chance of the show coming back for season 3 is thin, some also read news about the show’s season 3 being in production in a not-sure-if-its-true article.

What fans say about Log Horizon Season 3

According to some other fans in the fandom, the series of web novels are still being written, and the show’s third season will probably need a very strong story and elements from the web novels, and that they don’t speculate about the third season 2-3 from now, at least.

The light novels of Log Horizon have been adapted in 25 episodes of anime series, with two seasons. It has gained a lot of popularity and has been praised as being so unique so as to have its own sub-genre of fantasy.