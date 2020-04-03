log-horizon:-is-the-japanese-anime-cancelled-or-renewed!?-lets-find-out-the-details!!

Japanese anime Log Horizon based on the light novel series of the same name first aired in October 2018.

The series was streamed by Crunchyroll in North America and other select parts of the world. A 25-episode second season produced by Studio Deen aired from October 4, 2014, to March 28, 2015. Both seasons have been licensed by Sentai Filmworks in North America for digital and home video release.

News about the Season 3 release is wanted by many anime fans. Will author Mamare Touno’s vision ever be fully adapted? Let’f find out:

Good news for the fans. Log Horizon will come back for a third season. The showrunners said that there is now enough material for the next season. The bad news is that this might be the end for the show.

But hey! Where most anime get 2 seasons at the max we are getting three. Plus, let that be a problem for the future you.

Plot

The show is set in a world where Elder Tale, an online role-playing game has become a global success. However, in its 12th expansion pack: Homesteading the Noosphere, thirty thousand Japanese gamers who are logged on at the time of update get sucked into the game. They enter the world with their in-game avatars.

The story is of a young, socially awkward gamer named Shiroe, along with his friends, Naotsugu and Akatsuki, who decide to team up so that they are better equipped to face this new reality.

Season 1& 2

The first season of the show covered the events of the first five volumes of the book series while the second season covered volumes 6 through 10. The show has some differences from the novel series, though. Some fans felt that the pacing of the second season was rushed since Volume 9 was squished into a single episode.

Controversy and Release

Fans speculated the series might have been canceled as the author of the manga series was in jail for tax evasion. This is not the actual truth. The author was actually placed under house arrest for a time, but he eventually paid back his taxes in full, including any fines.

There was some delay between the publishing of the 11th series, though. Because of this, we don’t have any information regarding a release date, yet.

It will be unwise to expect Season 3 anytime sooner than 2021 or 2022.