lodge-vs-tallis:-‘why-don’t-you-say-it-to-my-face?’

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Matt Lodge fronted Brisbane legend Gorden Tallis over his call that the Broncos prop should never be allowed to captain the club, asking: “Why don’t you say it to my face?”

And Tallis promptly did, according to a new report.

Fox Sports reported that the exchange occurred during a function in Rockhampton last month, before Brisbane played the Central Queensland Capras in a trial game.

“It was very civil. It wasn’t like we were ever going to come to fisticuffs,” Tallis said.

“He said to me, ‘Why don’t you say it to my face?’ So I did.

“I don’t think Matt Lodge should ever captain the Broncos. I just told him to keep his nose clean and play good footy and I’ll leave him alone.”

Matt Lodge and Gorden Tallis. (Getty)

Lodge had well-documented off-field issues before joining Brisbane, including domestic violence allegations, making a potential captaincy controversial. Tallis said it was Brisbane’s fault that the Lodge captaincy story had gotten legs, saying it was another example of poor leadership at the club.

Brisbane ended up appointing veteran forward Alex Glenn as captain, while Lodge has suffered an ACL tear and will miss this season.