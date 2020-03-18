lockyer’s-advice-to-broncos’-‘liability’-after-ban

After his fourth suspension in the past 12 months, Tevita Pangai Jr probably knew it was coming.

The Brisbane enforcer was hit with a four-week ban for dangerous contact after he was cited for a high shot in his side’s opening round win over North Queensland, adding to his huge rap sheet.

With that suspension confirmed, Pangai has racked up a total of 12 weeks on the sidelines since making his debut in 2016, almost amounting to half a season.

Despite a promising start to his NRL career and several experts tipping big things for the rampaging forward, his lack of playing time due to ill-discipline has led to Broncos great Ben Ikin labelling the star a “liability”.

“If he’s not getting suspended, he can come up with bad mistakes at the worst time and I’m thinking his ill-discipline is getting to the point where it’s proving a liability for Brisbane,” Ikin told Fox Sports.

“For the balance of the team and as talented as he is, I think they have enough strike similar to what he brings to potentially trade him on.

“If they are that desperate to keep David Fifita, I would be looking at shopping this bloke.”

Nine’s Darren Lockyer disagreed with Ikin, telling Wide World of Sports QLDER the forward just needs to harness his aggression a bit more.

“I wouldn’t say he’s a liability,” Lockyer said.

“But I think Tevita would be disappointed. It’s in his nature to play aggressively. He’s talked about how he needs to control his aggression and I think it’s just picking his time.

“I think players on the ground, while you want to be physical, he’s got history with this. It seems to be a trigger for him, if he sees a player on the ground it doesn’t mean he can go in there with the force he did the other night.”

While Ikin might be speaking more from the heart, it would no doubt be frustrating having one of the club’s most destructive players constantly sidelined. However, having a player that teeters on the edge of the rules to instil fear in the opposition has always been a plus in rugby league and any other contact sport for that matter.

Having a loose unit on your side can be an advantage and most of the time coaches can live with a bit of recklessness from a player like that as long as they see value in other areas of their game.

Englishman Adrian Morley had a long career in the NRL, Super League and at Test level despite breaking the rules more often than not, with 10 NRL judiciary convictions.

His level of intensity often got him in trouble and his NRL career ended in 2006 with a seven-match ban for kneeing the Bulldogs’ Corey Hughes.

Yet he was always seen as a highly valuable player and was an integral part of the Roosters’ premiership team in 2002. Even though the game still values aggression, Lockyer said today’s player can’t survive with an old school mindset.

“Twenty years ago tough players had a bit of niggle in their game and they got away with it because the rules allowed them to do it but it’s not there now,” Lockyer said.

“I always look at someone like Tonie Carroll, who was the best defender I ever played with or against. He played aggressively but he was clean.”

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold admitted he was disappointed by Pangai’s latest ban. He said rather than pull back on his aggressive nature, Pangai needs to be more mature about how he uses it.

“It’s not a technique thing. It is about being a bit smarter about where his contact is,” Seibold said.

“We don’t want to take away his aggression. His weapon in his game is his intent.

“We just need to make sure he is making better decisions.”

“It is my job as a coach to help educate Tevita and help him make better decisions, particularly when he is so pumped up.”