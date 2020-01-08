‘locke-&-key’-season-1:-comic-adaptation,-plot,-cast-&-netflix-release-date

Locke & Key – Copyright. IDW Entertainment

The comic book adaptations have been coming thick and fast from Netflix over the past year, and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon with the upcoming release of IDW Entertainments supernatural horror series Locke & Key. Potentially a sleeper hit, Locke & Key is a series we’re very intrigued to see on our screens in February. We have everything you need to know about Locke & Key, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Locke & Key is an upcoming Netflix Original supernatural horror series based on the comic book of the same name by author Joe Hill. Prior to Netflix, the future of Locke & Key was left in doubt after the series was failed to be picked up by FOX in 2011. After being dropped by FOX the franchise it had been picked up by Universal for a trilogy, this project ultimately failed and it wasn’t until 2016 when IDW Entertainment was reported to be developing Locke & Key. Hulu had given the order for production of a pilot, but would later turn the series down before Netflix came along, ordered a full season and discarded the Hulu pilot.

Directing duties have been split amongst five different directors, including cult classic Cube director Vincenzo Natali. The series is the second project to come from IDW Entertainment, the first being the vampire-drama V-Wars.

The first season of Locke & Key will be available to stream on Netflix on February 7th, 2020.

Will Locke & Key be available to stream in my region?

Not to worry, Locke & Key will be available to stream globally, so no subscriber will be missing out.

Will Locke & Key be available to stream in 4K?

Locke & Key will be available to stream in 4K for subscribers with a premium subscription. Otherwise, the series will still be available to stream to audiences in full 1080HD.

What is the plot of Locke & Key?

The three locke siblings, Bode, Tyler, and Kinsey, move to their ancestral home after the grim murder of their father, Rendell Locke. Discovering three powerful magical keys, the Locke children must use the power of the keys in a stand against an evil creature that wants the keys for his own devilish schemes.

Who are the cast members of Locke & Key?

The following cast members will feature in the upcoming series Locke & Key:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Bode Locke Jackson Robert Scott It | Fear the Walking Dead | Criminal Minds Tyler Locke Connor Jessup American Crime | Closet Monster | Falling Skies Kinsey Locke Emilia Jones Brimstone | Youth | High-Rise Ellie Whedon Sherri Saum Sunset Beach | Finding Home | Law & Order: Criminal Intent Gabe Griffin Gluck American Vandal | Why Him? | Silicon Valley Nina Locke Darby Stanchfield Scandal | Mad Men | NCIS Dodge Laysla De Oliveria In the Tall Grass | The Gifted | iZombie Scot Petrice Jones Step Up: High Water | Stan Lee’s Lucky Man | iBoy Sam Lesser Thomas Mitchell Barnet Wayne | Romeo and Juliet | In the Dark Joe Ridgeway Steven Williams Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Chapter | The Blues Brothers | The X. Files Javi Kevin Alves Shadowhunters | Degrassi: The Next Generation | Saving Hope Zadie Asha Bromfield Riverdale | Full Out | Slasher Lucas Caravaggio Felix Mallard Neighbours | All the Bright Places | Happy Together Logan Calloway Eric Graise The Tomorrow War | Step Up: High Water | The Walking Dead

Locke & Key has undergone various casting changes, as Frances O’Connor was previously cast to play the role of Nina Locke. Former cast members include Jack Mulhern, Danny Glover, and Owen Teague.

How will the series compare to the comic book?

In total there are six volumes of the Locke & Key, with a total of 30 comic issues.

The comic book series has a very distinct style, and the character designs, if changed may annoy plenty of fans. As you can see in the graphic below are the cast members that will be portraying the Locke family compared to their comic book counterpart.

From left to right: Jackson Robert Scott as Bode | Connor Jessup as Tyler | Emilia Jones as Kinsey | Darby Stanchfield as Nina

Fans can be very protective of the franchises they love, and tampering with character designs can be a grave sin they may find unforgivable. Darby Stanchfield (far right) will be portraying Nina Locke, which would be a dramatic change in hair colour from ginger to black.

We suspect any variations from the comic to series won’t upset a large number of people, but it’s always great when projects pay homage to the source material.

When and where did filming take place for Locke & Key?

All of the filming took place in Canada. Various locations were used in Nova Scotia and Ontario, including the cities of Lunenburg and Ontario.

Principal photography began on February 11th, 2019 and concluded on July 5th, 2019.

What is the episode count for the first season of Locke & Key?

The first season will be arriving with ten episodes, a typical number for a Netflix Original.

Run times?

Each episode will be approximately 60 minutes long.

What is the parental rating?

For any concerned parent out there needn’t worry as Locke & Key will be PG-13.

Has Netflix released a trailer for Locke & Key?

With the release date just a little under a month away, the trailer for Locke & Key is now available!

Is a second season in the works for Locke & Key?

Very few shows are renewed upon release, The Witcher being the latest example.

This means that the future of the series will be determined by how well Locke & Key performs upon release.

If we take into consideration the number of arcs in the comic we could easily get three or four seasons of Locke & Key!

Will you be streaming Locke & Key? Let us know in the comments below!