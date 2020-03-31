locke-&-key-renewed-for-season-2-by-netflix

Locke and Key on Netflix has been renewed for a second season, promising more magic and more complex plots. We have all the details.

Horror fans have reason to rejoice: Netflix’s Locke and Key has been renewed for a second season, Variety reported on March 30. The series debuted on the streaming service in February to strong reviews and has been rewarded with a follow-up season.

Locke and Key is based on the IDW comic book series, created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, who also made cameos in the finale of season 1. The story follows three siblings and their mother as they move to their ancestral home after the violent death of their father—only to find that their house is full of magical keys.

The first season focused on the siblings’ battle against an evil being known as Dodge—by the end of the season, the family firmly believed that they had won the battle, only for it to be revealed that a new threat was on its way.

Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill announced the news in a statement, saying: “We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke and Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators. We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

The news will come as some relief to Netflix viewers—the service is known for its propensity to cancel shows following their first season, despite high ratings. V Wars and October Faction were both canceled the same day that Locke and Key’s renewal was announced.

As yet, there is no confirmation for when the second season of Locke and Key will air, but the creators of the show have promised more magical keys, more terrifying demons, and more action in the next season. Considering where the show left off in season 1, all these possibilities make for an enticing return to a world that has already captivated audiences.

Locke & Key season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.