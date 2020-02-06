locke-&-key-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

LOCKE & KEY – Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Are you ready for a new mystery series? Locke and Key is heading to Netflix tonight, and here’s all you need to get ready for it.There’s a new Netflix Original on its way tonight. Locke and Key will be available, and here’s all you need to know so you’re ready for your binge-watch.Locke and Key season 1 will premiere at 12:01 a.m. PT on Feb. 7. That’s 3:01 a.m. ET, and I’m sure you can work out the time difference for your area from there. You can binge-watch all 10 episodes that will be available.This is certainly one of the more anticipated shows heading to Netflix in 2020, especially since it’s created by Joe Hill, who also wrote the series premiere. You’ll know him as Stephen King’s son, but you’ll also know him the Locke and Key graphic novel writer. Gabriel Rodriguez did the illustrations for the comic book series.Originally destined for Hulu, Netflix became the home for the supernatural mystery series. It’s about the three Locke siblings who move to their Massachusetts ancestral home after their father is murdered. They learn the house is keys that are infused with magic and offer powers and abilities to the holders. However, a devious demon wants the keys and will do everything in his power to get them.Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, and Emilia Jones star as the three Locke siblings, Bode, Tyler, and Kinsey. Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet make up the rest of the main cast.What’s certainly interesting for many is that the writing for the second season has already started. This is despite Netflix not yet renewing the series. And we all know the track record Netflix currently has with renewing and canceling shows. It’s certainly a big risk, but also suggests that there are expectations for a renewal.What are you excited to see in Locke and Key season 1? What would you like to see adapted from the comic books? Share your thoughts in the comments below.Locke and Key will be on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT on Feb. 7.