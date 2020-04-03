🔥Locke and Key season 2 release date on Netflix, cast, trailer and more🔥

LOCKE & KEY – Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Locke and Key season 2 is officially happening at Netflix!According to a report from Deadline, the streaming network recently announced the renewal news, and fans all over the world are surely happy the new series that premiered in February 2020 will be back for another season.The Netflix original series is based on the comic of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Ba. If you haven’t read the comics, we highly recommend you check them out now. The show is a little different but still very good.Below, we shared the Locke and Key season 2 release date on Netflix, cast, trailer, synopsis and more!Locke and Key season 2 release date on NetflixOf course, everyone wants to know when Locke and Key season 2 is coming to Netflix. Unfortuantely, the Locke and Key season 2 release date on Netflix has not been announced just yet, and we likely won’t find out the release date for quite some time.Netflix will likely announce the release date about a month or two before the season premiere. And, there’s a lot that still needs to happen on that front with all the writing, pre-production, filming, post-production and promotion of the new season before the new season hits the streaming service.The good news is that the writers started working on season 2 before the series premiere on Netflix. They likely have a head start on the story, which means production could start sometime in the near future.Unfortunately, production has been shut down all over the United States and Canada because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, production won’t start until its safe to do so. We don’t know how long that will be, so we don’t really know how to factor that into the release date prediction.At the time of publishing, it’s probably going to be spring 2021 before we see Locke and Key season 2 on Netflix. This show has some significant moving parts with the discovery of more keys and the effects and CGI that it takes to make everything look awesome. And, generally, there’s usually a little longer than a year gap between seasons of Netflix shows like Locke and Key.At the latest, it could be fall 2021 before we see the new season of Locke and Key. I don’t think Netflix would want to wait much longer than that. A big gap could kill some momentum the series generated with that season 1 finale.For now, expect to see Locke and Key season 2 on Netflix sometime between spring and fall 2021.Locke and Key season 2 castNetflix has not revealed the full cast of Locke and Key season 2. That will come as production gets underway and we get closer to the release of the new season. We’ll share the full cast as soon as we find out.Right now, it’s clear the main cast will all be back for season 2, including: Darby StanchfieldConnor JessupEmilia JonesJackson Robert ScottLaysla De OliveiraPetrice JonesGriffin GluckAaron AshmoreCoby BirdBill HeckAsha BromfieldGenevieve KangHallea JonesFelix MallardJesse CamachoWe’ll be sure to confirm the cast as soon as we find out!Locke and Key season 2 trailerThe full-length Locke and Key season 2 trailer has not been released by Netflix yet. That will come after production starts or even closer to the season.Because of the popularity of the series, Netflix will hopefully give us a few teasers and trailers before season 2 is released.We don’t have a new trailer to share, but Netflix did share a teaser when the renewal was announced. Check out the teaser trailer below!We’ll be sure to update this section with the season 2 trailer when it’s released!Locke and Key season 2 synopsisNetflix has not shared the Locke and Key season 2 synopsis just yet. That will come around the time the cast is announced, trailer is released or the first look is shared.We still have a pretty good idea what’s going to happen in season 2, though. Rather, we know what should season 2 should focus on.Clearly, the Lockes have been outsmarted by the demon who is Dodge, Lucas and Gabe. At the end of the season, the Lockes were tricked into throwing Ellie, who looked like Dodge, into the void beyond the Omega Door in the sea caves.We also know that, when they opened the door, Eden was struck by the same thing that hit Lucas, and now, a demon, presumably, has control over her body. Eden is now working in tandem with Dodge/Lucas/Gabe.Now, the Lockes and the friends will have to deal with them in the new season.I’m sure there will be much more to it than that, but that appears to be the central conflict in the new season.Oh, and we can expect the Lockes to find even more keys!We’ll let you know more about Locke and Key season 2 when we find out! Stay tuned for more news about the new season of the Netflix original series.