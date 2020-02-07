locke-and-key-is-the-best-new-netflix-show-of-the-year-so-far

LOCKE & KEY – Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Locke and Key is the best new Netflix show of 2020 so far! Watch the first season of the Netflix original series now!Locke and Key is now streaming on Netflix! Clear out your weekend plans, and start binge-watching Locke and Key as soon as you can.The new Netflix original series tells the story of the Locke family, and it begins shortly after the tragic death of Rendell, the husband of Nina and the father of Tyler, Kinsey and Bode. Nina and the kids move across the country to coastal Massachusetts and into Rendell’s childhood home. When they arrive, they realize things are not as they seem, which leads to the discovery of magic keys.That’s where we jump into this world brought to your screens by Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill. The series is based on the comics of the same name created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.I should preface this: I have not read the comics. I will definitely be paying those a visit shortly, but I know there are a ton of fans out there who read the comics and are watching the show. This review is simply based on the new Netflix show.Overall, I was very impressed with Locke and Key. It’s the best and most fun new Netflix show since The Witcher, if you liked it, and maybe even as far back as Daybreak. I love this show, and it had tremendous potential.I’m always looking for that big hook that will make people start watching this series, and Locke and Key definitely has what I’m looking for. In this series, there’s magic, demons, a weird, creepy house, teen drama and angst, and mystery. That checks a lot of boxes, and it does so without doing too much.There’s teen drama, but there’s not too much of it. We get to see a creepy house, but the series doesn’t go full Hill House. And, there are many different layers to the mystery that viewers will immediately become invested in the series.I also really enjoyed the performances of the cast. Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Darby Stanchfield, who play the Locke family, are the stars, and they shine in this series. We don’t get to see a lot of personality from Tyler (Jessup) and Kinsey (Jones) early in the series. As older teenagers, they are still taking their father’s death really hard, and moving to a new school during this time isn’t doing their mental health any favors.The supporting cast is also really, really good. I was particularly impressed with Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Steven Williams, and Aaron Ashmore. My favorite character in the whole series so far is Rufus, played by Coby Bird. He’ll be a fan-favorite by the end of opening weekend.At times, the show slows down a little too much for the Netflix binge-watching experience. That’s by design, though. The creators have to establish how difficult this situation is for these characters or this story doesn’t work.I wish the show would have dove a little bit deeper into the horror elements of the show. There’s an opportunity for some big-time thrills and chills, and maybe we’ll see that in future seasons.There are 10 episodes in the first season of the series, so it’s a pretty quick binge-watch. We highly recommend watching Locke and Key on Netflix over the opening weekend. This show is really, really good!