locke-and-key:-evocative-trailer-provides-first-look-at-netflix-series

Locke and Key’s evocative trailer provides a first look at Netflix’s new original horror Television series about a house with magical keys.

It seemed like it took forever, but the adaptation of the bestselling supernatural comic book Locke and Key series by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez is finally making it to Netflix.

Netflix’s first trailer for the adaptation of the IDW comic is eerie and spooky as hell, which sets the mood when we catch our first glimpse at the series by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House).

The trailer opens with a mother and her three kids driving to their father’s ancestral home, called Key House. The father died mysteriously and the family is trying to start over, but strange keys populate throughout the house and curiosity gets the better of the young siblings.

They investigate opening the doors with the key that matches the insignia on the doorknobs and they quickly learn, these are magical keys. As they cautiously explore the uniquely different keys and the powers that each key has, they accidentally unlock something else. This something else appears to be a demon and want the keys for itself.

Could the keys have something to do with their father’s death and will they be able to prevent the demon from possessing all the keys?

Take a look at Locke and Key’s dark and sinister trailer below:

Locke and Key features a wonderful all-star cast including Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck and Coby Bird.

If you love horror shows and movies, then Locke and Key is a must-watch. Netflix has a history of creating and streaming popular horror shows like Stranger Things, The Haunting of Hill House and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which are extremely popular right now. Locke and Key has all the makings of being another hit for Netflix.

Stay tuned for information about this upcoming spooky Netflix series.