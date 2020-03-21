locals’-sneaky-way-around-stadium-ban

A home owner living opposite Leichhardt Oval just might have the best seat going around.

With no fans allowed in the stadiums to combat the coronavirus outbreak, one local home owner thought a little outside the box to watch today’s clash between the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles

According to Fox Sports, the local who owns the house got his ladder out and put together a piece of scaffolding to give his friends and family a unique view of the match.

A truck arrived this morning at the home and preparations began.

Roosters V Manly (fox league)

“It is Adam Ferguson’s house and I am told he got the ladder out and thought I have an idea. He went to Kennards and told the council of his grand plan,” Hannah Hollis told Fox League.

“The truck rolled up this morning and assembled the stand. The best bit is they have a really long line connected to a keg underneath the scaffolding to save them going up and down.

“It is so great to see the fans getting involved. They have the best seat in the house.”

Home owner near Leichhardt Oval (fox league)

For the Sea Eagles, Daly Cherry-Evans has reasserted his status as the NRL’s coolest head under pressure to help Manly to a clutch 9-8 win over the Roosters.

In a high-quality game played in front of around 25 people watching from neighbouring roofs and a nearby scaffold, Cherry-Evans won it on Saturday evening for the Sea Eagles with just four minutes left on the clock.

The result gave the Roosters the worst start to a season by a defending premier in 11 years, as they went 0-2 after also losing last week to Penrith.

Daly Cherry-Evans (Getty)

– with AAP