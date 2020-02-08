‘local-love-for-local-chef’:-benefit-series-to-support-st.-louis-restaurateur

St. Louis chefs will come together to serve up fresh, multicourse meals at Local Chef Kitchen restaurant over the next few weeks to raise money for the family of owner-chef Rob Uyemura as he battles colon cancer.The “Local Love for Local Chef Benefit Dinner Series” will consist of three separate dinners curated by chefs who have worked with Uyemura. Uyemura opened the restaurant, which serves an ever-changing menu featuring fresh ingredients from local farmers, in 2016. Uyemura previously worked as a chef at YaYa’s Euro Bistro in Chesterfield and as an instructor at the now-closed L’Ecole Culinaire school. “He’s really given his whole professional career to teaching people, whether it be the culinary students at L’Ecole or educating and teaching people about local food and supporting farmers,” René Sackett, Uyemura’s close friend who organized the series, said. “And I think he’s just really put a lot into the… local culinary community.”The dinners cost $100 per person and will take place 6 p.m. Feb. 23, March 1 and March 15 at Local Chef Kitchen, 15270 Manchester Road, Ballwin. In addition to food courses, the chefs are working with Broadway Brewery in Columbia, Missouri, which is donating beer for the events, as well as local wine shops to create pairings for the meals. The first dinner will feature trout and pecan pie bread pudding topped with cinnamon ice cream.