“Loca” Song Yo Yo Honey Singh Announced His Upcoming 2020 Solo Song

Entertainment
mariya smith0

“Loca” Song Yo Yo Honey Singh Announced His Upcoming 2020 Solo Song. Honey Singh’s first song of 2020 is going to be released soon and he has confirmed his songs himself, this song will be released in February. During a concert in Kolkata, Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed his new song and he surprised his fans. Now people are eagerly waiting for this song because after a long time Honey Singh is making his solo album song.
More Information About This Song in This Video

