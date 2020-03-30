3.97% (fixed)

Interest Rate (p.a.)

4.51%

Comparison Rate (p.a.)

Details

Details

Product NameLoans.com.au – Green Car LoanInterest Rate (p.a.)3.97% (fixed)Comparison Rate (p.a.)4.51%Interest Rate TypeFixedMin Loan Amount$5,000Max Loan Amount$100,000

Bria Horne is a writer for Finder, with a specialist knowledge of personal loans, car loans and business loans. Originally from the UK, Bria has been a professional personal finance writer in Australia for over 2 years. She has an M.A and B.A in Philosophy and Literature from the University of Sussex, and previously worked on the UK’s leading hospitality publication.

Main points to consider with the loans.com.au green car loanThis loan comes with a fixed rate of 3.97% p.a. and a comparison rate of 4.51% p.a. Loan terms are 3 to 5 years and a balloon payment. There is a one-off single establishment fee of $400 and no monthly account-keeping fees associated with this loan.Borrowers for the green car loan can apply entirely online. If you’re approved for a loan, payment for your new car will be made directly to the dealer.Features of a loans.com.au green car loanFeatures associated with a loans.com.au green car loan include: Discount. Receive a 0.7% discount on the interest rate of a qualifying new or demo green car. This applies only on green cars purchased from dealers.$1,000 voucher towards fuel. During the promotion period from 1 March to 30 November 2020, a winner will be drawn at the beginning of each month for a $1,000 fuel voucher.Easy application. Apply entirely online in a matter of minutes.Straightforward transaction. Money for your new car will be paid directly to the dealer, so transactions are fuss-free.Flexible loan amount. Borrow any amount from $5,000 to $100,000.Interest rate. This loan has a competitive interest rate of 3.97% p.a. and a comparison rate of 4.51% p.a.Fixed rate. This loan has a fixed interest rate.Loan term. Borrow the money for a period of 3 years, 4 or 5 years.Balloon payment. Loans with a 3-year term have a maximum balloon payment of 50%, 4-year loans 40% and 5-year loans 30%.Early repayment option. Repay your loan early and without penalty if you’re in the last 12 months of your loan term.Lower emissions. Purchasing a green car using this loan is better for the environment than other types of vehicle.Lower running costs. Better fuel efficiency usually equals cheaper running costs, so you could save more money in the long run.Fees and chargesEstablishment fee. $400.Early repayment fee. This will apply if the loan is paid off before the last 12 months of the loan term.There are no monthly ongoing fees associated with this loan. You will also not be required to pay an early repayment fee if you pay off the loan within the last 12 months of the agreed term.How to apply for a loans.com.au green car loanYou can apply for the loans.com.au green car loan by clicking “Go to site” and completing the application. The application process should take approximately 15 minutes to complete.Eligibility criteriaOver the age of 18A resident of AustraliaBe purchasing a car that is a new or demonstration vehicle, more fuel-efficient than average cars of its size or a hybridDocumentationYou’ll need to provide: Proof of identityProof of incomeDetails of your assets and liabilitiesRemember, it’s always important to compare your options prior to submitting an application.