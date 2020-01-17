lizzo-strikes-all-the-angles-in-shiny-gold-bikini-on-auckland-beach

Lizzo was living her absolute best life wearing a shiny gold bikini on the beach in Auckland this week.

The Truth Hurts rapper is currently in New Zealand as she embarks on her sellout Cuz I Love You Too Tour – and even when she’s off the stage, she is still full of confidence.

Taking to Instagram, Lizzo shared a series of pictures of her posing up a storm on the beach in her bikini: one on the sand, and the other by a set of rocks.

‘I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything,’ she captioned the post.

Some wise words right there.

Fans later commented on the 31-year-old’s confidence, with one fan writing: ‘This is more than my heart can handle. Too much awesomeness in two pics.’

‘I cannot possibly stan any harder,’ another rightly said.

‘THRIVING. We love to see it,’ a fan wrote, sharing our own sentiment.

‘The realness!! Pure unadulterated beautiful,’ another very true comment read.

Hours later, Lizzo shared a video of her wearing the exact same bikini, as she danced and began to pretend to strip, as she started to undo her bikini bottoms.

And she clearly has something to celebrate about – as she has been nominated for a number of awards at a series of upcoming ceremonies.

‘Currently nominated for…. 6 NAACP Image awards, 8 Grammy awards, 6 iHeart music awards, 1 BRIT award, AND I’VE ALREADY WON!’ she wrote alongside the video.

‘In the words of @saintrecords “black girls are Grammys muthafaaaaa.”’

Clearly working hard.

It comes after Hustlers’ director Lorene Scafaria revealed that Lizzo was upset she wasn’t asked to go topless for her starring role in the movie.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the director revealed: ‘I wrote the role for Lizzo, and I remember someone asking if we don’t get Lizzo, who’s gonna play the flute, and I was like well, no-one.

‘I didn’t know she was willing to go topless until after! She was upset nobody asked her, I thought I was being respectful!’





