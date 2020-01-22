lizzo-slays-on-rolling-stone’s-front-cover-and-says-she’s-‘so-much-more’-than-being-body-confident

Lizzo’s Rolling Stone has just been unveiled on Twitter and we are living for it.

The Good As Hell hit-maker graces the new cover of the magazine, where she discusses in depth her rise to stardom, after taking the music world by storm last year.

And of course we’d expect nothing less from Lizzo, than her rocking a daring leotard that only just covers her modesty thanks to a few very strategically placed flowers.

Add a matching veil, fierce make-up and her very own shirtless admirers knelt at her feet and you’ve got yourself a cover shoot that slays.

But, opening up in her interview with Rolling Stone, Lizzo says she is so much more than just being body confident and wants to be celebrated first and foremost for her music – even if she is proud to be leading the body positive movement.

Lizzo – who previously said she hates being called ‘brave’ for showing off her figure – said: ‘I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend.’

She said: ‘I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved… The body-positive movement is doing the same thing, we’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.’

Instead, she’s one hell of an artist, a pretty crazy flute player and did we mention a Grammy nominee. Not just any Grammy nominee, a nominee with eight nods. Yup, eight.

This year Lizzo is up for Best Album with Cuz I Love You, Best Song and Best Record with Truth Hurts, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Urban Contemporary Album, R&B performance and traditional R&B performance.

How did she celebrate you ask? By sitting on a plane for 10 hours.

