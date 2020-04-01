lizzo-sends-lunch-to-er-workers-around-the-country-fighting-covid-19

Lizzo is lending a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis. This week, the pop star sent lunch orders to ER workers across the country, ensuring that they’ll have enough to eat while working long, exhausting shifts during this pandemic.

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit posted a tweet thanking Lizzo on Monday, along with a video message that Lizzo herself sent to the staff.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg

— Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic,” the Detroit-born singer and rapper says in the clip. “It’s definitely not easy, and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines.”

Lizzo also sent meals to M Health Fairview in her former home of Minneapolis and to Atlanta’s Grady Hospital. On Monday, the staff at M Health Fairview shared a photo posing with the sandwiches Lizzo send.

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️

If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7

— M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

On Instagram, Lizzo reshared the photo in a montage that included other hospital staff and their Lizzo lunches. “S/O to our heroes,” she wrote in the caption, along with a link to donate to the COVID-19 response fund.