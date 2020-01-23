lizzo-opens-up-on-‘trying-to-look-like-zooey-deschanel’-due-to-body-dysmorphia-as-she-poses-nude

Even though she’s absolutely owning the cover of Rolling Stone this month in a series of bangin’ nude photos, Lizzo has admitted there was a time she was trying to look like Zooey Deschanel due to her body dysmorphia.

Opening up on the time when she was dumped by a guy who ‘needed a little girl’, the Truth Hurts star, 31, tumbled into low self-esteem.

But, because she’s a deadset legend, she turned the heartache into boss moves and now she more than loves herself in the best way possible.

‘I can’t just wake up and be a white girl,’ she said in the magazine interview, of trying to emulate the likes of Zooey, before she added: ‘How can you be in love with someone when you’re not even you?’

Lizzo continued: ‘As fed up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience. I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience.’

She then said she’s ‘come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,’ and that ‘the body-positive movement is doing the same thing’.

‘We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive,’ the star continued, before she added that her work still deserves the plaudits regardless of her body or the waves she’s making in body positivity.

‘I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,’ she insisted. ‘It’s not a trend.’

The Good As Hell hit-maker graces the new cover of the pop culture magazine, where she discusses in depth her rise to stardom, after taking the music world by storm last year.

And of course we’d expect nothing less from Lizzo, than her rocking a daring leotard that only just covers her modesty thanks to a few very strategically placed flowers. Or playing flute nude on a foot rest.

Not just starring on the cover of Rolling Stone, the star is about to take the Grammys by storm, nominated for best album with Cuz I Love You, best song and best record with Truth Hurts, best new artist, best pop solo performance, urban contemporary album, R&B performance and traditional R&B performance.

