lizzo-has-no-time-for-boring-airport-style-while-arriving-in-melbourne-and-we’re-so-here-for-it

If there’s one thing we can guarantee, then it’s Lizzo looking Good as Hell wherever she goes.

Yup, the Juice singer, 31, definitely didn’t disappoint when she touched down in Melbourne and we’re so here for her airport look. It’s all about those accessories, right?

Proving that just because you’re boarding a plane doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be boring, Lizzo jazzed up her grey, jersey crop top and skirt with a flower patterned rain mac and beaded shades that look like they’ve come straight from the ’70s.

Ever the arm candy lover (remember that teeny tiny handbag she took to the AMAs), Lizzo clutched onto a quirky looking bag that resembled a washing machine. And this is why we love her.

Lizzo is currently on her 2020 headline Australia tour, where she performed in Sydney on Monday night and is set to take to the stage in Melbourne on 8 January. She added the two shows to her calendar after being announced as a headliner for FOMO festival down under.

She’s become something of a global sensation lately, but with her new found fame, Lizzo has said she still finds it tough when people question her talent.

The star, who appeared in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, told Time magazine: ‘I have to bite my tongue on certain things.

‘When people challenge my talent, they challenge whether I deserve to be here. They challenge my blackness. ‘I’m like, “Oh! I can easily just let your ass know right now in 132 characters why you’re fg wrong.”’

Despite being a believer in body positivity, Lizzo confessed that she did experience ‘unhappiness’ when it came to coming to terms with her appearance.

She explained: ‘I was not happy with the way I felt to my body. I didn’t feel sexy and I didn’t know when it was going to end.

‘There were times when I would go onstage and be like, “Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.” Sometimes I’d break down and cry.’





